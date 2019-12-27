America’s Nicest Singles; An All-New Dating Website Launches In Virginia Beach

America’s Nicest Singles is the all-new dating website that has been recently launched officially. The site had its official launch in Virginia Beach and they aim at breathing a new life in the world of online dating with safer dating.

As the site has been recently launched, they are currently offering free lifetime membership to the first 75 people who register on their website. All other members will have to pay their $39.99 fee to get the paid membership and thereby contact other members.

The site stands out in the respect that they make it a point to run a strong background check on all the male members who choose to register on the site. Anyone who wants to be a member of the site should have an active Facebook profile with 200+ friends and a voice recognition test is done as well. Lastly a niceness test is done to gauge that people who register on the site do not do it to hoodwink the other girls on the website.

Sean C Houlihan, the CEO of America’s Nicest Singles was quoted as saying, “Years ago, I had founded another dating site and so there was something that irked me to get back in this business and this is my next venture after that. I have tremendous promises from this site and I want to see people settling down with the best partners they could wish for,”

The website has some big plans in the upcoming times as they want to expand their area, get more members, integrate more features, and have a stream of success stories to call their own.

Those who would like to know more about the different features offered by the site or even check out the other members should make it a point to visit https://www.americasnicestsingles.com/

