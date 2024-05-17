Award for antibiotic reseachers at the DSMZ

On the occasion of this year“s Leibniz Conference on Bioactive Compounds, Prof. Dr. Yvonne Mast, head of the department Bioresources for Bioeconomy and Health Research of the DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures GmbH and professor at the Institute of Microbiology at the Technical University Braunschweig, Germany, received the award Leibniz Drug of the Year 2024. Her research group at the DSMZ received the award together with colleagues from the University of Stuttgart, the University of Gothenburg and researchers from the Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research in Braunschweig at the end of April 2024 for a study describing a new genetic engineering approach towards the derivatization of bioactive compounds. Precisely, this involves a biotransformation-coupled mutasynthesis procedure for the generation of novel pristinamycin derivatives. Pristinamycin is an antibiotic synthesized by the bacterium Streptomyces pristinaespiralis. The Leibniz Conference on Bioactive Compounds is held by the Leibniz Research Network Bioactive Compounds. It provides diverse networking and dialogue opportunities for researchers, amongst each other and with industry representatives. This year, it was hosted by the Leibniz Institute on Aging – Fritz-Lipmann-Institute (FLI) in Jena. On April 24 and 25, 70 scientists from around the world met to gather in the Thuringian research hub. For further information, please visit https://www.leibniz-wirkstoffe.de

Original publication:

Hennrich O, Weinmann L, Kulik A, Harms K, Klahn P, Youn J-W, Surup F, Mast Y (2023) Biotransformation-coupled mutasynthesis for the generation of novel pristinamycin derivatives by engineering the phenylglycine residue. RSC Chem Biol. 4:1050-1063.

doi: 10.1039/d3cb00143a.

Press contact:

PhDr. Sven-David Müller, Head of Public Relations, Leibniz Institute DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures GmbH

Phone: ++49 (0)531/2616-300

E-Mail: press(at)dsmz.de

About the Leibniz Institute DSMZ

The Leibniz Institute DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures is the world’s most diverse collection of biological resources (bacteria, archaea, protists, yeasts, fungi, bacteriophages, plant viruses, genomic bacterial DNA as well as human and animal cell lines). Microorganisms and cell cultures are collected, investigated and archived at the DSMZ. As an institution of the Leibniz Association, the DSMZ with its extensive scientific services and biological resources has been a global partner for research, science and industry since 1969. The DSMZ was the first registered collection in Europe (Regulation (EU) No. 511/2014) and is certified according to the quality standard ISO 9001:2015. As a patent depository, it offers the only possibility in Germany to deposit biological material in accordance with the requirements of the Budapest Treaty. In addition to scientific services, research is the second pillar of the DSMZ. The institute, located on the Science Campus Braunschweig-Süd, accommodates more than 87,500 bioresources and has almost 230 employees. www.dsmz.de

The Leibniz Association

The Leibniz Association connects 96 independent research institutions that range in focus from the natural, engineering and environmental sciences via economics, spatial and social sciences to the humanities. Leibniz Institutes address issues of social, economic and ecological relevance. They conduct basic and applied research, including in the interdisciplinary Leibniz Research Alliances, maintain scientific infrastructure, and provide research-based services. The Leibniz Association identifies focus areas for knowledge transfer, particularly with the Leibniz research museums. It advises and informs policymakers, science, industry and the general public. Leibniz institutions collaborate intensively with universities – including in the form of Leibniz ScienceCampi – as well as with industry and other partners at home and abroad. They are subject to a transparent, independent evaluation procedure. Because of their importance for the country as a whole, the Leibniz Association Institutes are funded jointly by Germany“s central and regional governments. The Leibniz Institutes employ around 20,500 people, including 11,500 researchers. The financial volume amounts to 2 billion euros. www.leibniz-gemeinschaft.de

