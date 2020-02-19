Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market – Opportunities in Future with Different Segments

The Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market is projected to reach USD 10.4 billion by 2023 from USD 8.1 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.0%.

The Research Report on Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market Consist of 79 market data Tables and 31 Figures spread through 136 Pages and in-depth TOC, which covers Global Market overview, Major Key Players detailed Analysis, market opportunities, market risk, forecast for the next five years, major driving factors for the market as well as detailed analysis for CAGR, scope, research findings, leading key players marketing strategy to acquire major market in the form of revenue.

Factors such as the growing importance of denials management, increasing patient volume, process improvements in healthcare organizations, and declining reimbursement rates are driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of deployment, integration of back-end revenue cycle management solutions, data breaches and loss of confidentiality, and lack of skilled IT professionals in healthcare are expected to limit market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.

Back-end RCM Market Based on product & service;



The market is segmented into software and services. The services segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during 2018–2023. The high growth of this segment is primarily due to the recurring nature of services such as training and development, installation, software upgrades, consulting, and maintenance.

Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market Based on software type;



By software, the market is broadly segmented into integrated and standalone software. In 2018, the integrated software segment is expected to account for the largest share of the back-end RCM Market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the ability of integrated solutions to help users to streamline and coordinate multiple financial functions through a single platform.

Download PDF (Back-end RCM Market):

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=204439794

Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market Based on end-user:

By end user, the market is segmented into healthcare payers and healthcare providers. In 2018, the healthcare payers’ segment is expected to account for the largest share of the back-end RCM Market. Insurance providers need to comply with various federal and regional laws and regulations. Many of these regulations have privacy and security concerns relating to patient information and strict auditing and reporting requirements.

Geographical Segmentation:

The overall market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share in 2018 owing to factors such as growing HCIT investments in the region and the presence of regulatory mandates. North America is followed by Europe and Asia. The market in Asia is relatively nascent; however, it is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=204439794

Leading Key Players in the Market:



Athenahealth (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), eClinicalWorks (US), Optum, Inc. (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Conifer Health Solutions (US), GeBBs Healthcare Solutions (US), The SSI Group (US), GE Healthcare (US), nThrive (US), DST Systems (US), Cognizant Technology Solutions (US), and Quest Diagnostics (US) are the key players in the back-end revenue cycle management market.