Beijing China-Germany Forum for Industrial Cooperation and Development—China-Germany (China-Europe) Hidden Champions Forum 2026 Opens

On May 25, the Beijing China-Germany Forum for Industrial Cooperation and Development—China-Germany (China-Europe) Hidden Champions Forum 2026 commenced at the China-Germany International Conference and Exhibition Center in Shunyi District, Beijing. Themed “Joint Innovation • Integrated Development”, the forum is co-hosted by the Shunyi District People’s Government and the European Senate of Economy, and jointly initiated by the International Cooperation Center (ICC) of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), among others. the forum brought together over 400 Chinese and international participants, including nearly 100 political and business figures, as well as heads of Hidden Champion enterprises from Germany and other parts of Europe.

Leaders from the NDRC and the Beijing Municipal Government, Walter Döring, Executive Chairman of the European Senate of Economy, and Gong Zongyuan, Secretary of the CPC Shunyi District Committee addressed the opening ceremony. During the forum, the 2026 China-Germany Hidden Champions Open Cooperation Report was jointly released by the ICC of the NDRC and the DEZ German European Centre for SME Cooperation in China.This series of reports has been released for three consecutive years, consistently providing professional strategic references for China-German industrial cooperation. Former German Ministers Volker Wissing and Brigitte Zypries delivered keynote speeches.

The “China–Germany (China–Europe) TBT Public Services Station” was launched on-site, providing enterprises with services such as technical and legal consultation. Six German (European) industrial projects were signed, covering sectors including semiconductors, intelligent manufacturing, and hydrogen energy materials. Eight Industrial Partners for the Beijing China-Germany Economic and Technological Cooperation Demonstration Zone (BCGP-IP) were appointed, focusing on biomedicine, low-carbon and energy efficiency, and technology transfer, offering service support for introducing China–Germany (China–Europe) cooperative projects into the zone for further development.

The Forum innovatively established an “N+1+N” multi-dimensional event system, enabling a shift from single-track exchange and matchmaking to full-chain service empowerment. This edition also featured six parallel thematic events, including China–Germany SME Roundtable, Hidden Champions in Dialogue with Specialized and Sophisticated SMEs, Automotive Industry and Eco-Port Promotion, Pharmaceutical and Health Session, and China–Italy Business Innovation and Cooperation Dialogue.

As a key gateway for Beijing’s opening-up, Shunyi District hosts nearly 1,000 foreign-invested enterprises and close to 10,000 foreign residents. Looking ahead, it will continue to deepen cooperation with Germany and Europe at large, polishing its gold-standard brand of “Shunyi, a pioneer of China–Germany (China–Europe) cooperation.”