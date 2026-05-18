BlueBox Systems is delighted to be sponsoring the Procuretech Leaders Summit in Frankfurt on May 21, Shaping the Future of Procurement

The summit brings together senior procurement leaders from Germany and throughout Europe to discuss the opportunities for digital innovation to impact and transform the procurement function from a transactional process to a strategic imperative.

Bonn, 18 May 2026 – BlueBox Systems CEO, Martin Schulze, will be among a distinguished panel of thought leaders addressing issues such as AI and Automation, Data-Driven Decision Making, Global Supply Chain Management, Sustainable Procurement Practices and Procurement in the Digital Age.

Supply chain challenges have come thick and fast since early 2025. Trade wars, tariffs, sanctions and the recent Iran conflict have increased risk, compelling buyers to rapidly diversify sourcing, shorten supply chains, avoid overcommitments to single suppliers or regions and reevaluate established processes. And whilst the adoption of AI and advanced analytics can provide better demand forecasting, risk assessment and scenario modelling, the effectiveness of AI depends heavily on the quality of the data collected. Inaccurate or incomplete data leads to poor decisions.

As Schulze will emphasise in his address „The Visibility Advantage: Building Resilient Procurement Processes“, the provision of accurate, real-time air and ocean tracking data has never been more important than in today“s environment where AI driven procurement platforms are under pressure to cope with a dynamic and unpredictable purchasing climate. Advises Schulze, „From the start, BlueBox Systems has focused uncompromisingly on the quality of our tracking data rather than being the lowest cost provider in a commodity market.“ Today, with an increasing number of supply chain platforms, logtech companies, shippers and forwarders placing a premium on reliable and timely visibility data, BlueBox Systems“ commitment to rigorous data normalisation and validation has never been more prescient.

That prescience dovetails with the opinions of industry experts. According to Gartner, more than 50% of global supply chains plan to invest in AI and advanced analytics solutions to manage disruptions and boost competitiveness by 2026. Meanwhile, a study by McKinsey showed that data-driven supply chain management can lead to a 20% increase in efficiency, and businesses with advanced analytics capabilities are twice as likely to report above-average financial performance.

To find out more about how BlueBox Sytems can empower your supply chain with visibility data of the highest quality, contact Martin Schulze of BlueBox Systems at m.schulze@bluebox-systems.com.

About BlueBox Systems

Founded in Bonn in 2020, BlueBox Systems is a subsidiary of BusinessCode, a boutique logistics software company serving the needs of leading German multinationals for over 25 years. BlueBox Systems is the only visibility company focused principally on airfreight tracking and committed to constantly improving airfreight tracking data quality via an AI based algorithmic approach to multiple data sources. Multimodal tracking is enriched by their data partnership with leading US oceanfreight visibility provider, Vizion. Granular CO2 emissions tracking and reporting complements both modes. Bluebox“ premium data quality and cutting-edge tracking technology empowers shippers, logistics companies and supply chain platforms to harness the power of real-time data to improve productivity, enhance revenues, optimise logistics processes and gain competitive advantage.

Company-Contact

BlueBox Systems

Martin Schulze

Am Hof 28

53113 Bonn

Phone: +49 228 33885400

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.bluebox-systems.com

Press

SCL – Strategy Communication Lötters

Christine Lötters

Zur Marterkapelle 30

53127 Bonn

Phone: 0171 48 11 803

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.sc-loetters.de

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