BusinessCode Expands Integration Expertise Through Technology Partnership with Lobster

Efficient interfaces connect logistics processes, systems, and business partners

Bonn, July 9, 2026 — Efficient logistics processes depend on seamless communication between systems, data, and business partners. This is precisely where the collaboration between Lobster and BusinessCode comes into play. As an integration partner, BusinessCode helps its customers implement complex interfaces efficiently and create end-to-end connectivity across logistics processes.

At the heart of the partnership is the integration of a wide variety of systems throughout the supply chain via intelligent interfaces. “Our goal is to simplify data flows, eliminate media discontinuities, and make information available exactly where it is needed,” explains Niko Hossain, Managing Director at Lobster. “The interface becomes the central link connecting logistics partners, processes, and data streams.”

“Modern logistics depends on seamless connectivity,” says Martin Bernemann, CEO of BusinessCode. “Companies face the challenge of integrating a wide range of systems, data formats, and business partners quickly and reliably. Through our partnership with Lobster, we are expanding our integration expertise with a powerful platform that enables interfaces to be implemented more efficiently and with greater flexibility.”

In today’s logistics environment, speed, transparency, and responsiveness are becoming increasingly important. At the same time, requirements for secure data exchange, process reliability, and international connectivity continue to grow. Companies must be able to exchange information in real time, regardless of the systems or standards they use.

BusinessCode contributes many years of experience from international logistics projects. The Bonn-based software company has been developing solutions for logistics providers and global supply chains for many years. Its combination of process expertise, integration know-how, and technological flexibility enables even highly complex requirements to be implemented in a practical and efficient manner. BusinessCode not only delivers the technical integration but also supports companies in continuously developing their processes and digital infrastructures.

The partnership with Lobster perfectly complements this approach. The platform enables the rapid integration of a wide range of applications and helps companies expand their existing IT landscapes with flexibility, without having to replace established processes entirely.

“Today, companies no longer need isolated standalone solutions, they need reliable digital connections between their processes and business partners,” Bernemann adds. “This level of connectivity is increasingly becoming a decisive competitive advantage in the logistics industry.

For more than 25 years, BusinessCode has stood for tailor-made IT solutions. Every day, more than 20,000 users in Germany and abroad work with the Bonn-based IT service provider“s software. Customer proximity and accessibility are just as characteristic as the expertise and competence of its long-standing employees.

Since 1999, logistics has been the company“s core industry. With international clients such as DHL Express, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, and Aramex, BusinessCode not only serves a broad customer base but has also built unique industry expertise.

At the heart of its customized IT solutions lies the in-house BCD Suite software library, the result of many years of development work. Combining state-of-the-art technologies with decades of experience and proven solutions, BusinessCode enables its customers to achieve even greater success worldwide.

Since a management buy-out in 2020, responsibility for the company has been shared by ten active employees.

Company-Contact

BusinessCode

Martin Schulze

Am Hof 28

53113 Bonn

Phone: +49 (0)228 – 33885- 211

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.business-code.de

Press

SCL – Strategy Communication Lötters

Dr. Christine Lötters

Zur Marterkapelle 30

53127 Bonn

Phone: 0228.20947820

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.sc-loetters.de

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