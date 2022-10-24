Catching up with the global E-Invoicing and E-Reporting developments: The E-Invoicing Exchange Summit Asia re-opens its doors in Singapore

E-Invoicing is no longer the future – it is happening now, and at lightning speed. All around the world businesses and governments are implementing systems for E-Invoicing and E-Reporting. In several countries it is mandatory already or will become soon. But only if implemented in an efficient and consistent way, the huge benefits e. g. real time early warning systems for fraud or cost saving invoicing and reporting processes will be fully realised.

As good as this sounds, there are challenges and hurdles still to overcome: How can processes be standardised and optimised across the globe? How can a truly global interoperability lead to benefits for all stakeholders?

The E-Invoicing Exchange Summit Asia will re-open its doors in Singapore on December 7 and 8, 2022. After a 3-year interruption experts and thought-leaders will share and discuss in-depth information about the recent developments and future trends in the field of E-Invoicing and E-Reporting – with a strong focus on APAC countries. A unique opportunity to get in personal contact with leading experts from governments and industries to elaborate and answer these questions.

Among others, these speakers have confirmed:

Leong Der Yao, Geok Seong Wah, and Bill Xiao, IMDA, Singapore – Craig Smith, Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, New Zealand – Ellen Cortvriend and Brecht Van Petegem, PwC, Belgium – Hiroyuki Kato, Digital Agency, Government of Japan and Atsuya Sugawara, Delegate of Japan Peppol Authority, Japan – Bimal Jain, Chairman of Indirect Tax Committee of PHD Chamber of Commerce, India – André Hoddevik, Secretary General, OpenPeppol – Todd Albers, Sr. Payments Consultant Payments, Standards and Outreach Group, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, USA – Ivo Moszynski, Chair Forum for Electronic Invoicing Germany and Richard Luthardt Member of the Board of European E-Invoicing Service Providers Association – Vinicius Pimentel de Freitas, Inter-American Center of Tax Administrations, Panama

Furthermore, the event will host two thought leading panel discussions addressing the Upcoming drivers and shifts for national E-Invoicing initiatives in Asia-Pacific and the Next steps for truly global interoperability.

Information on the E-Invoicing Exchange Summit and special ticket rates valid for public sector and typical senders of a high volume of invoices: www.exchange-summit.com/asia

