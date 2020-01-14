Industry Current Trends: Cell Harvesting Market Globally Grow at a CAGR of 8.7% – During the Forecast Period

This report aims to provide insights into the global market for cell harvesting. It provides valuable information on cell harvesting type, application, and end user. Details on regional markets for these segments are also presented in this report. In addition, leading players in the market are profiled to understand the strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.

The Cell Harvesting Market is projected to reach USD 5 324.5 Million by 2023 from USD 196.9 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

Globally, the market is witnessing high growth due to factors such as rising investments in regenerative medicine and cell-based research, growth of the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, and increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases.

Cell Harvesting Market segmentation:

based on type

based on application

based on end-user

based on regions.

Cell harvesting is the process of harvesting cells from the culture media during upstream and downstream bioprocessing. Cell harvesters are used extensively for the cell harvesting process and are compatible with a wide range of assays, including cell proliferation assays, receptor binding assays, and adherent cell assays.

The growing use of single-use bioprocessing containers is expected to hinder the growth of this market in the coming years.

The Major Players Operating in the Cell Harvesting Market:

Key players in the industry include PerkinElmer (US), Brandel (US), TOMTEC (US), Cox Scientific (UK), Connectorate (Switzerland), Scinomix (US), ADSTEC (Japan), and Terumo BCT (a part of Terumo Corporation) (Japan).

Over the last few decades, key players operating in this market are focusing on expansion to help companies increase their share in the market. For instance, PerkinElmer and the Genome Institute of Singapore opened a research laboratory in Singapore.

Geographical Detailed Analysis for Cell Harvesting Market:

Geographically, the market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe; however, the APAC region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing private and government funding for stem cell research in this region and growing expansion of key market players in emerging Asian countries are some of the factors driving the APAC market.

In 2016, the Australian government invested USD 79.6 million in regenerative medicine research and development. Moreover, the Indian government plans to invest up to USD 5 billion a year (from 2014) for the next five years, to boost the biotechnology sector in the country and make it a USD 100-billion industry by 2025. These initiatives will fuel the growth of the cell harvesting market in Asia Pacific region.