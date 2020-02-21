Global Cell Lysis Market – Opportunities in Future with Different Segments

The major factor driving the growth of this Cell Lysis Market are increasing government funding for research, high prevalence of diseases, expanding biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, and growing focus on personalized medicine.

The key strategies followed by most companies in the cell fractionation market are partnerships, agreements, collaborations; mergers and acquisitions; new product launches; and expansions. The strategy of partnerships, agreements, collaborations accounted for the largest share of the overall growth.

The global cell lysis market is expected to reach USD 3.84 Billion, nearly at a CAGR of 10.3%

Among the various product, the consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The consumables market includes reagents and kits, beads, and disposables. Reagents and kits are further classified into enzymes, detergent solutions, and other reagents and kits. Enzymes segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. The high growth of enzymes segment can be attributed to the increasing investments for cell-based research.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=260138321

The global cell lysis market consists of various products that are used for extraction of nucleic material, proteins and other cell content. This market is driven by several factors such as increasing government funding for research, high prevalence of diseases, expanding biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, and growing focus on personalized medicine. High potential growth in emerging markets has opened an array of opportunities for the market. However, high cost of cell-based research and shortage of skilled personnel are hampering the growth of the global market.

This research report segments the Cell Lysis Market on basis of product, type of cell, end-users.

In the market of the product, the assay kits & reagents segment is expected to account for the largest share. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growth in the number of reagent rental agreements and the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases worldwide.

Market-Based on the type of cell;



The Market is segmented into mammalian cells, microbial cells, and other cells. The mammalian cells segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global marketing aging population and increasing the need for the development of new cell therapies are the key factors propelling the growth of this market.

Cell Lysis Market Based on end-users;

End-users, included in the market are research laboratories and institutes, biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others. The research laboratories and institutes segment are expected to account for the largest share of the global market. High incidence of diseases and research investments in life sciences is driving the growth of this market

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=260138321

Cell Lysis Market Based on Region;

Geographically, the market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Growth in the North American segment is primarily driven by increasing aging population, and rising government funding in the North American countries.

The major players in cell fractionation market includes Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffman-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Qsonica, LLC. (U.S.), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.).