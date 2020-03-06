Cell Lysis Market: Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Opportunities Explored

The Research Report Consist of 135 pages, which covers Global Cell Lysis Market overview, Major Key Players detailed Analysis, market opportunities, market risk, forecast for the next five years, major driving factors for the market as well as detailed analysis for CAGR, scope, research findings, leading key players marketing strategy to acquire major market in the form of revenue.

The cell lysis consists of various products that are used for extraction of nucleic material, proteins and other cell content. This market is driven by several factors such as increasing government funding for research, high prevalence of diseases, expanding biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, and growing focus on personalized medicine. High potential growth in emerging markets has opened an array of opportunities for the market. However, high cost of cell-based research and shortage of skilled personnel are hampering the growth of the global market.

The Global Cell Lysis Market is expected to reach USD 3.84 Billion, at a CAGR of 10.3%.

Major Market Drivers for Cell Lysis:

Increasing Government Funding for Research

High Prevalence of Diseases

Expanding Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Industries

Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine

Market Segmentation:

This research report segments the Cell Lysis Market on basis of product, type of cell, end-users.

Based on product, the Cell Fractionation market is segmented into consumables and instruments. Consumables include reagents and kits, beads, and disposables. Reagents and kits are further classified into enzymes, detergent solutions, and other reagents and kits. The consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. High prevalence of diseases and increasing funding for cell-based research will drive the growth of this market segment. The instruments segment comprises sonicators, homogenizers, and other instruments.

Based on type of cell, the market is segmented into mammalian cells, microbial cells, and other cells. The mammalian cells segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market, owing to rising investments by governments and companies for cell-based research.

Based on end-users, the Cell Fractionation Market is segmented into research laboratories and institutes, biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others. The research laboratories and institutes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. Increasing prevalence of diseases and rising government investments will drive the growth of this market.

Major Key Players in Cell Lysis Market:

The major players in the market are Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffman-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Qsonica, LLC. (U.S.), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

Based on Region: –

The Global Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the Cell Lysis Market during the forecast period. Growth in this regional segment is driven by factors such as increase in aging population and increasing government funding in North America.