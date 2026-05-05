CRUISEHOST Solutions Launches Two New CRUISEA Features

Offer360 and Customer360 Now Available in CRUISEA

Eschborn, 5 May 2026 – CRUISEHOST Solutions, Germany“s leading provider of cruise distribution technology, is pleased to announce that the new features Offer360 and Customer360 are now available in CRUISEA.

While Offer360 expands the creation of offers, Customer360 introduces initial CRM functions for managing and viewing customer- and booking-related data. Both features can be purchased independently in the CRUISEHOST Shop. Offer360 supports faster offer creation. Customer360 enables more targeted customer support through better prioritisation based on customer and booking data.

In addition to the existing function for creating offers as PDFs, Offer360 now includes landing pages that guide customers directly to the booking or lead the travel agency back to the offer in CRUISEA. Customer360 provides access to customer data and booking history, where various statuses can also be viewed in a consolidated format. For maximum efficiency, the combination of both features makes it possible to assign offers specifically to individual customers. These offers can then be viewed in Customer360 and reopened when required.

The large number of offers created and sent every day makes clear organisation in day-to-day travel agency operations increasingly demanding. The new features in CRUISEA support travel agencies in managing their offer processes more transparently and serving customers more efficiently.

With CRUISEAfree, CRUISEHOST Solutions offers a free entry point into CRUISEA. Even in the free version, travel agencies can store their agency numbers and make bookings directly through CRUISEA. This allows professional cruise sellers to use central booking functions without first having to purchase a paid package.

CRUISEHOST Solutions looks forward to future collaboration with travel agencies.

CRUISEHOST Solutions is a leading cruise booking platform established in 2002, offering the largest cruise database in the European market. It includes over 600 ocean, river, and sailing cruise ships and around 65,000 cruise offers from 50+ cruise lines worldwide, with 28 lines directly connected to CRUISEHOST via their own interface. CRUISEA is a B2B solution for traditional travel agencies, and CRUISEC is a B2C solution for online distribution, both providing comprehensive information on ships, routes, and prices. The search, comparison, packaging, and booking processes are user-friendly and constantly being improved. CRUISEHOST’s client base includes large, specialized cruise travel agencies, travel agency cooperations, individual travel agencies, and the cruise lines themselves. CRUISEHOST Solutions‘ products are available in 33 languages and used by over 10,000 travel agencies and on over 2,000 websites in more than 30 countries. The company, originally founded as CruisePool, is based in Eschborn near Frankfurt, Germany. www.cruisehost.net

Company-Contact

CRUISEHOST Solutions

Akhil Kapur

Schwalbacher Straße 48

65760 Eschborn

Phone: +49 6173

Fax: 9699012

E-Mail:

Url: https://cruisehost.net

Press

CRUISEHOST Solutions

Alexander Kapur

Schwalbacher Straße 48

65760 Eschborn

Phone: +49 6173

Fax: 9699012

E-Mail:

Url: https://cruisehost.net

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.