EnerDynamic Signed Exclusive Sales Agreement with Matrix for Units for the Mining and Oil Sector

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2020 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (“EHT” or the “Company”) (TSXV:EHT) is pleased to announce that it has signed an exclusive sales agreement with Matrix Inc. (“Matrix”), a national services company that focuses on the resource and services sectors, for the sale of 9′ x 12′ Heli-Units.

The agreement gives Matrix the exclusive right to sell the mining and oil sector EHT’s 9′ x 12′ off grid heli-unit and larger units for mining and oil exploration camps across Canada.

In recent weeks, Matrix has ordered and received the first 9′ x 12′ heli-unit from EHT; subsequently Matrix placed an order for 10 such units and they have been completed and shipped. Matrix has placed an open order for an additional 100 units to be drawn down over the next 4 to 5 months. This could increase as orders for 2021 exploration ramps up.

Each of the units retails for $25,000 dollars and includes 6 of EHT’s new back-contact solar panels, Alpha Outback inverter and 4 Green PLC Batteries.

Martin Knutson, CEO of Matrix, commented: “Working with EnerDynamic is our next step in delivering a green incentive to remote operations across Canada. The mining, oil and gas and indigenous communities will benefit greatly from this technology. We are excited about bringing solar to our existing clients and to developing new opportunities with this outstanding solar product.”

John Gamble, CEO of EHT, commented: “We are very excited about this opportunity; Matrix is a leader in the fly-in exploration market and we know our speciality Heli-Units are what the mining and oil sectors have needed for a while: a green solution. This is another exciting, profitable vertical for our products.”

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. EHT’s expertise includes the development of its ENERTEC module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. Using a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger than traditional wood or steel structural insulated panels, EHT provides exceptional thermal energy efficiency in modular homes, cold storage facilities, residential/commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, ENERTEC buildings excel where no electrical grid exists.

About Matrix

Matrix is a national company providing camps, logistics and aviation management services to a diverse range of clients in the resource and service sectors, focusing on safety, transparency and cost effectiveness. It custom fits its services to the specific needs of a client’s project, providing or securing and managing the most appropriate equipment, products, services, people, prices and timing on the client’s behalf. Matrix uses a model that is objective and unbiased – particularly important on critical issues such as: the due-diligence process applied to helicopter and fixed wing selection, personnel selection, camp safety, and fuel management. To learn more, visit Matrix at: https://matrixco.ca/

About ENERTEC

The EHT advanced ENERTEC Modular Wall and Roof System uses a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger and more energy efficient than traditional wood or steel structures providing the highest ratings for energy efficiency. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. After installation, each structure can be furnished and finished to meet the customer’s requirements including siding, tile, kitchens and bathrooms or segregated commercial rooms. The finished wall product can be shipped on pallets and delivered via rail, truck or water in standard formats.

At the core of the ENERTEC product line is the ENERTEC Embedded Solar Roof Module. Solar cells are embedded in a proprietary fire proof skin resulting in substantial cost savings by eliminating heavy glass panels and aluminum racking required for traditional solar panels. Two barriers to greater adoption of solar energy are weight limitations of the roof on which solar panels could be deployed and onerous shipping and labour costs. A lighter product at a better price point will open a larger market for solar due to the faster return of capital investment especially for rural and remote users looking to go off-grid. Furthermore, the entire EHT embedded solar roof becomes a massive solar panel capable of producing significantly more energy than the home requires, allowing the structure to then become an important source of power for the local micro grid or large battery storage systems.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information involves risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks related to the completion of all approvals from applicable regulatory authorities. Although EHT believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. EHT disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION. PLEASE CONTACT:

John Gamble

Director

(289) 488-1699

jgamble@ehthybrid.com

Company Website: www.ehthybrid.com

Lorie Laurence

Administrative Assistant

(289) 488-1699

info@ehthybrid.com

Company Website: www.ehthybrid.com

SOURCE: EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp.

NEWSLETTER REGISTRIERUNG:

Aktuelle Pressemeldungen dieses Unternehmens direkt in Ihr Postfach:

https://www.irw-press.com/alert_subscription.php?lang=en&isin=CA29272D1015

Mitteilung übermittelt durch IRW-Press.com. Für den Inhalt ist der Aussender verantwortlich.

Kostenloser Abdruck mit Quellenangabe erlaubt.

Company-Contact

Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp.

John Gamble

6040 Progress Street

L2G 0C4 Niagara Falls, Ontario

Phone: 289 488-1699

E-Mail: jgamble@ehthybrid.com

Url: https://ehthybrid.com/

Press

Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp.

John Gamble

6040 Progress Street

L2G 0C4 Niagara Falls, Ontario

Phone: 289 488-1699

E-Mail: jgamble@ehthybrid.com

Url: https://ehthybrid.com/

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.