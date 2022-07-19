Feminine Hygiene Products Market is Expected to Witness Healthy Growth at 6.1% CAGR through 2021–2030

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Global feminine hygiene products market by nature, product type, distribution channel, and region: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030,” The global feminine hygiene products market was valued at $38.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $68.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.Feminine hygiene products are type of personal care products, used majorly during menstruation. These products are also used to, remove unwanted hair, and others. Moreover, increase in disposable income of consumers in developed countries leads to rise in demand for premium products. This results into greater adoption of sanitary protection products among women. Moreover, to avoid negative impacts on the environment due to disposal of sanitary waste, women are demanding biodegradable, compostable, and eco-friendly sanitary products. This offers a lucrative opportunity for manufacturers to invest in the production of such innovative products and strengthen their market position.

Key findings of the study

By nature, the disposable segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.

By product type, the sanitary pads segment accounted for the highest feminine hygiene products market share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030.

By distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.

By Region, Asia-Pacific occupied the maximum share in the market in 2020 and is expected to be the dominating segment during the feminine hygiene products market forecast period.

The key players operating in the global feminine hygiene products market :-

Edgewell Personal Care Company

First Quality Enterprises

Incorporation

Hengan International Group Co. Limited

Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Procter & Gamble Company

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (Essity Aktiebolag

Unicharm Corporation

Unilever plc.

List of Figures

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Key market segments

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.2.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4.COVID-19 impact on feminine hygiene products market

3.5.Value chain Analysis

3.6.Pricing Analysis

3.7.Top Impacting Factor

3.8.Parent Market Analysis

3.9.Market dynamics

3.9.1.Drivers

3.9.1.1.Multiple advantages of feminine hygiene products to augment market growth

3.9.1.2.Rising number of working populations

3.9.1.3.Rising number of hotels & restaurants, schools, and other businesses to augment market growth

3.9.2.Restraints

3.9.2.1.Low penetration in developing regions

3.9.2.2.Availability of counterfeit products

3.9.3.Opportunities

3.9.3.1.Product Innovation

3.9.3.2.Rapid growth of online retail platform

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?

Q1. What is the total market value of Feminine Hygiene Products report?

Q2. What is the CAGR of Feminine Hygiene Products Market?

Q3. How can I get sample report of Feminine Hygiene Products Market?

Q4. What would be forecast period in the market report Market?

Q5. Which are the top companies in the Feminine Hygiene Products Market?