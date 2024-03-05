FORTEC Integrated introduces the new iBASE 3.5″ Single Board Computer IB961

High performance for edge computing in transportation, industrial automation, and medical technology

FORTEC Integrated (Distec GmbH), one of the leading German specialists in industrial TFT flat screens, embedded products, and system solutions, presents the new IB961 SBC from iBASE. It is equipped with powerful Raptor Lake Intel® Core™ processors, offering 4 to 6 performance cores and 4 to 8 efficiency cores depending on the version. Stefan Zieboll, Product Manager Embedded at FORTEC Integrated / Distec, explained: „In this hybrid architecture, the E-cores handle system tasks efficiently, while the powerful P-cores are only activated when high computing power is required. This creates a highly efficient platform for applications such as onboard computers, infotainment, or vehicle control systems.“ The IB961 also finds diverse applications in industrial automation as well as medical and laboratory technology.

With up to 32GB DDR5 SO-DIMM memory and Hyper-Threading, the IB961 processes more information in less time. Its versatile interfaces make it a true all-rounder: Up to 4 displays can be easily controlled via two DisplayPort 1.2, one LVDS, and one eDP interface. Six USB ports allow for easy connection of additional peripherals, such as touchscreens. Two 2.5Gbit/s LAN interfaces and three M.2 (M-Key, E-Key, B-Key) slots provide optimal connectivity options and serve as a basis for Wi-Fi and 5G communication.

A wide input voltage range of 12 to 24V and an operating temperature range of 0 to 60 °C complement the IB961’s high flexibility for versatile applications.

About FORTEC Integrated / Distec

FORTEC Integrated / Distec GmbH is a FORTEC Group company, a globally active and recognized specialist in the field of display technology and embedded computing for projects from all industries. The company, headquartered in Germering near Munich and with a factory in Hörselberg-Hainich near Eisenach, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative solutions and a wide range of components, TFT displays, embedded boards, systems and services. The innovative solutions from assemblies and kits to OEM end products are based on hardware and software developed by FORTEC Integrated / Distec in its own design center in Germering. FORTEC Integrated / Distec’s range of services includes customer-specific developments and adaptations, product refinements such as VacuBond® optical bonding and the assembly of monitor systems, as well as the manufacture of finished products. A wide range of touch screens and the internal touch competence center enable individual touch solutions even for difficult environmental conditions. In addition, FORTEC Integrated / Distec GmbH can draw on the goods, services and know-how of the extensive FORTEC high-tech company network.

