HIH Digital Launches 10-App SaaS Ecosystem from Ireland

CloverNut, CloverHand & 8 more live products target global SMEs – available in 18 languages, built by HIH Digital Ltd., Carrickmacross

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

HIH Digital Limited Launches Complete 10-Product SaaS Ecosystem – Available in 18 Languages

Irish software company introduces CloverNut, CloverHand and eight further live products for global SMEs

Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan, Ireland – May 2026 – HIH Digital Limited, an Irish software and technology company,

today announces the full availability of its complete product portfolio: ten live SaaS applications designed to serve small

and medium-sized businesses across any industry, in up to 18 languages.

At the heart of the ecosystem is CloverNut (app.clovernut.com), a universal business management platform currently

deployed for HIH Records (LC92239), an independent music label. CloverNut manages artists, releases, albums, GEMA registrations,

streaming links and a fully API-connected public homepage – all from a single dashboard.

The platform is built to be industry-agnostic: what manages a music label today can manage a publishing house, a car workshop or a law firm tomorrow.

A Complete Digital Infrastructure

Beyond CloverNut, HIH Digital operates nine further live products:

CloverHand (cloverhand.com) – CRM for creative businesses: contacts, pipelines, activity tracking

CloverNets (clovernets.com) – Domain registration and managed web hosting

CloverLinks (cloverlinks.com) – Smart link management and URL shortening

CloverRuns (cloverruns.com) – Workflow automation and task management

CloverSafe (cloversafe.org) – Secure document storage and compliance tools

CloverQMS (cloverqms.com) – Quality management system for ISO-aligned workflows

CloverUniverse (cloveruniverse.com) – Multi-product dashboard and ecosystem hub

CloverNut.social (clovernut.social) – Community platform for creators and collaborators

clover.irish – A German-language information platform about Ireland, featuring 12 destinations,

an interactive map, community forum and live news feeds

Built for the World from Day One

All HIH Digital products are available in up to 18 languages – not as an afterthought, but as a core architectural principle.

„We built multilingual support into the foundation,“ says founder Michael Meissner.

„A business in Dublin, Munich or São Paulo should have the same experience.“

About HIH Digital Limited

HIH Digital Limited is a software company based in Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan, Ireland. Founded by Michael Meissner

– musician, author and entrepreneur – the company builds SaaS platforms and bespoke software for businesses worldwide.

HIH Digital also operates HIH Records (LC92239), an independent music label, which serves as the live reference deployment for the CloverNut platform.

Website: https://www.hih-digital.com

Press contact: presse@hih-digital.com

CloverNut: https://www.clovernut.com

HIH Digital Limited is an Irish software company founded by Michael Meissner, based in Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan, Ireland. The company develops and operates a growing ecosystem of SaaS products for small and medium-sized businesses worldwide, including music label management, CRM, domain registration, link management, and community platforms. All products are available in up to 18 languages. HIH Digital also operates clover.irish, a German-language information platform about Ireland.

Company-Contact

HIH Digital Limited

Michael Meissner

Unit 12, CTEK Building 1

A81TX32 Carrickmacross

Phone: 00353894129371

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.hih-digital.com

Press

HIH Digital Limited

Michael Meissner

Corcuillogue 1

A81TX32 Carrickmacross

Phone: 00353894129371

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.hih-digital.com

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