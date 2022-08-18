Kitchen Appliances Market is expected to reach $377.70Billion by 2027

In the recent past, kitchen appliances sector has been enduring with some influential trends, which has successfully gained the attention of the target customer. Improvised aesthetic trend is one of those influential factors that help drive the demand for kitchen appliance products. Black turns out to be the most preferred color among the customers even when it comes to buying any kind of kitchen appliance. Taking this view into consideration, some of the key manufacturers in the global kitchen appliances market have been adopting several key product strategies. For instance, Whirlpool Corporation one of the key players in the global kitchen appliances market strategize on coming up with majority of its appliances in black stainless with rich matte look making it attractive and alluring for its customers.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, “Kitchen Appliances Market by Product Type, User Application, Fuel Type, Product Structure and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026,”the Kitchen Appliances market size was valued at $237.30Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $377.70Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Key Findings of the Study :-

In 2019, based on product type, the refrigerator segment accounted for around higher Kitchen Appliances market share, growing at a CAGR of 5.60% from 2020 to 2027.

In 2019, based on user application, the household segment accounted for higher share of the Kitchen Appliances market.

In 2019, based on region, North America accounted for a prominent kitchen appliances market share.

Key companies profiled in kitchen appliances industry includes :-

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Panasonic Corporation

AB Electrolux

Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.

LG Electronics

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO. LTD.

Morphy Richards

Dacor Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) (BONNET International)

The global home appliances was valued at US$501.3 billion in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Continuous evolution and improvisation of product offerings facilitated by manufacturers, has been one of the key reasons behind the overall kitchen appliances market growth in terms of value sales. Kitchen appliances sector is considered to be one of the major sectors that plays an important role in driving the growth of global home appliances market. Refrigerator, cooking appliance, dishwasher are some of the main types of kitchen appliances.

