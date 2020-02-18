Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast

The Research Report on Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market provides a detailed overview of Factors driving the growth of this market are the increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders, rapid growth in the geriatric population, prevalence of tobacco smoking, preference towards home-based oxygen therapy, and technological advancements to develop novel products delivering oxygen therapy.

[175 Pages Report] The oxygen therapy equipment market is expected to reach USD 4.01 Billion, nearly at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

The market is segmented into chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, respiratory distress syndrome, cystic fibrosis, pneumonia, and other diseases/disorders

The global market is segmented by product, portability, application, end users, and regions.

Based on Product.

The market is segmented into oxygen source equipment and oxygen delivery devices. The oxygen source equipment segment is expected to lead the global market in 2017. The rising incidence of respiratory disorders and technical innovations in the field are key growth factors of this subsegment.

Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market Based on end-user.

the market is segmented into home care settings, hospitals, and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) & physician offices. the home care settings segment accounted for the greatest share and is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Technological improvements and the growing usage of home-based therapy, especially in developed countries in North America and Europe are major factors fueling the market growth in this end-user segment.

Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market, by Application



COPD

Asthma

Cystic Fibrosis

Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Pneumonia

Geographical Segmentation:



The global market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. North America will continue to dominate the global market in the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centered at China, Japan, and India. Increasing investment in healthcare, increase in healthcare expenditure, growth in disposable incomes, and an increase in healthcare insurance coverage are some factors propelling market growth in the APAC region

The availability of low-cost substitutes by local manufacturers, rigorous regulatory guidelines causing delays in product approvals, and Medicare reimbursement rate cuts for home oxygen therapy in the U.S. are expected to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.

Major Players Operating in the Worldwide Market:



The key players in the oxygen therapy equipment market are Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Linde Healthcare (Germany), Chart Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Invacare Corporation (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Smiths Medical (U.S.), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (New Zealand), Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan), Inogen, Inc. (U.S.)