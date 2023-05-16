PPE Germany mask manufacturing in Berlin for Europe

In the Corona pandemic, respiratory masks gained a crucial role in containing the virus. Across Europe, demand for high-quality masks soared. Out of necessity, the Berlin-based company PPE Germany has made it its mission to meet this increased demand and produce high-quality respiratory protection masks. In doing so, the company relies on innovative technologies and a high level of manufacturing expertise to ensure the highest quality standards. By manufacturing respirators, PPE Germany aims to make an important contribution to the health and safety of the population in Europe.

„Made in Germany“ Respirators from Berlin

PPE Germany respirators are produced in Germany to the highest standards and carry the „Made in Germany“ quality seal. „All of a sudden, Europe was in the middle of the pandemic“, a state of emergency that was perceived as unique until then. All of a sudden, in a large country like Germany with more than 80 million inhabitants, an unprecedented demand of these products arose that it was not possible to build up the corresponding capacities in a short time,“ recalls Max Leber, head of PPE-Germany GmbH. In December 2020, production started in Berlin and today 45 million masks are produced monthly at the site, thanks to investments, technology developments and new production lines, capacity can be maintained and, if necessary, increased.

Advantages FFP2 masks from German production – supply chain law

Germany as a location offers advantages in terms of the supply chain and, in particular, availability. „The susceptibility of imported masks to failures has made us aware of this,“ says Max Leber, adding that production is also carried out to high standards in terms of quality and safety. At the same time, the company’s location in Germany promotes the local economy and creates jobs, as does compliance with social and environmental standards in production. Historically, masks or similar products were heavily imported from the Asian region.

As a modern and globally thinking company, PPE Germany closely observes world events with regard to supply chains. Many companies that were dependent on non-stop import of their own raw materials had to change. Advantage with the production location Germany lies on the one hand in the shorter supply routes and the availability. This has economic and ecological factors and scores with reliability. „In the area of payment modalities and the minimization of risks, because German and European companies are contractual partners, there are further advantages for Germany as a location,“ Max Leber points out. It should not be underestimated that quality can be directly influenced by this, because the complete vertical range of manufacture originates directly from a single source.

The Supply Chain Act is intended to ensure that companies are responsible for compliance with human rights and environmental standards throughout their supply chain. Currently, heated discussions and achievements are taking place in Brussels around the EU supply chain law. It is about a strong handhold against exploitation and environmental destruction in supply chains of European companies. This also applies to the production of respirators, that the masks are produced under fair and ethical conditions.

Respirator masks are not respirators

Respiratory protection from sawing to the flu, what is the right respirator? When purchasing a respirator, it is important to consider the specific requirements of your own work assignment. Depending on the type and extent of exposure to particles, dust, gases or vapors, there are different levels of protection provided by different masks. Max Leber explains that various EU standards simplify the overview for consumers. The FFP classes correspond to EN 149, and a common and often recommended mask is the FFP2 mask, which offers a high level of protection against particles and aerosols. With the Dodo Air Medical FFP2 mask, PPE Germany offers a product in the medical field with protection against harmful substances such as solid and liquid dusts, smoke and aerosols. The Dodo Air Medical is tested and CE certified according to the EU CE 2233 standard, belongs to the personal protective equipment (PPE) category III and meets the applicable requirements as a medical face mask of type 2 (type II) with a medical approval according to the EN 14683:2019-6.

Higher protection levels are often required for use in industry, construction or work with toxic substances. Here, for example, FFP2 Dodo Air masks from PPE Germany or respirators with activated carbon filters are used, which also protect against gases and vapors.

„It is important to find out in advance about the specific requirements of one’s own work assignment and, if necessary, to seek professional advice,“ says Max Leber. In this way, it can be ensured that the respirator purchased offers the necessary protection and meets the requirements of one’s own work assignment.

V.i.S.d.P.:

Maximilian Bausch

Management Consultant & Blogger

Maximilian is passionate about automation as a tool for simplifying work. Further development is his passion. Without automation, nothing runs anymore, neither industry, handicraft nor the service sector. Generations X, Y and Z are completely digitized and the future is reshaping itself – boundaries are disappearing. Maximilian counts himself among the young Native Digitals with the idea of using automation across the board. In his blog www.fenske-industries.com, he deals with artificial intelligence and digitization, builds on the future workshop to deal with prejudices and fears of automation. Thus to accompany the way for economy and efficiency of enterprises positively, by taking up communication and discussion. You can reach us at www.abowi.com

Company-Contact

PPE Germany GmbH

Max Leber

Mertensstraße 63-115

13587 Berlin

Phone: +49 30 202366380

E-Mail:

Url: https://ppegermany.de

