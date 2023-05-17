Proton Motor Fuel Cell`s hydrogen fuel cell technology for Tunisia

High-ranking 25-member Tunisian women`s delegation visited the production site of the H2 key player in Bavaria.

Puchheim near Munich, May 17, 2023 – Tunisia is strategically positioning itself as a major player in the production of green hydrogen. The North African country is focusing on establishing a hydrogen infrastructure based on renewable energies. The great production potential through solar and wind energy as well as the geographical proximity with connection to the European gas grid form ideal conditions for this. „Die Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH“ (GIZ; *The German Association for International Collaboration*) supports the promotion of H2 value chains with the programme „Green Hydrogen for Sustainable Growth and a Decarbonised Economy in Tunisia“. Moreover, for contextual knowledge transfer – especially for Tunisian women in the energy sector – the project „Establishment of a Bavarian-Tunisian Technology and Innovation Hub for Green Hydrogen“ was launched in May 2022, which is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Co-operation and Development (BMZ) and the Bavarian State Chancellery. In May 2023, Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH welcomed a 25-member women`s delegation of representatives of Tunisian authorities and public institutions to Puchheim for an informal company visit coordinated by the NGO „Women Engage for a Common Future“ (WECF).

Networking for possible future strategic partnerships

At the Bavarian premium supplier of emission-free hydrogen fuel cells with a 25-year market presence, visitors were given an insight into high-tech production and application for stationary and mobility segments. At the same time, the networking meeting laid the foundations for possible future strategic partnerships. Proton Motor regularly promotes political and federal-state discourses for the accelerated development of hydrogen infrastructures, which is associated with the expansion of renewable energies including the removal of investment barriers. About a quarter of the H2 key player`s current more than 120 employees are women. In addition to Germany, 14 other nationalities from the EU and non-European countries are part of the workforce. The participants from Tunisia work in senior institutional business positions or in the public sector, such as in the Tunisian „Ministry of Industry, Mines and Energy“ – acting as the main co-operation partner of the exchange platform, as well as in the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of the Environment, among others.

DE_Über Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH ( www.proton-motor.de):

Seit einem Vierteljahrhundert ist die Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH Europas führender Experte für klimaneutrale Energiegewinnung mit CleanTech-Innovationen und auf diesem Gebiet Spezialist für emissionsfreie Wasserstoff-Brennstoffzellen aus eigener Entwicklung und Herstellung. Der Unternehmens-Schwerpunkt liegt auf stationären Anwendungen wie z.B. Notstrom für kritische Infrastrukturen sowie auf Mobilitäts-Lösungen wie etwa Back-to-Base-Anwendungen. Die CO2-bilanzierten maßgeschneiderten Standard- bzw. Hybridsysteme kommen im automotiven, maritimen als auch im Rail-Bereich zum Einsatz. Proton Motors neue automatisierte Serienfertigungsanlage wurde im September 2019 vom bayerischen Wirtschafts- und Energieminister eingeweiht.

Der international tätige Technologie-Marktführer aus Bayern, der derzeit mehr als 100 Mitarbeiter unter der Geschäftsführung von Dr. Faiz Nahab beschäftigt, ist eine 100-prozentige operative Tochter der „Proton Motor Power Systems plc“ ( www.protonmotor-powersystems.com) mit Sitz in England. Seit Oktober 2006 ist die „Green Energy“-Aktie des Mutterkonzerns an der London Stock Exchange notiert mit gleichzeitigem Handel an der Frankfurter Börse (Tickersymbol: „PPS“ / WKN: A3DAJ9 / ISIN: GB00BP83GZ24).

———-

EN_About Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH ( www.proton-motor.de):

For a quarter of a century, Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH has been Europe“s expert in climate-neutral energy generation with CleanTech innovations and in this field, it has specialised in emission-free hydrogen fuel cells developed and manufactured in-house. The corporate focus is on stationary applications such as emergency power for critical infrastructures and mobile solutions such as back-to-base applications. In addition, the CO2-balanced customised or standard respectively hybrid systems are used in the automotive, maritime and rail sectors. Proton Motor“s new automated series production plant was inaugurated in September 2019 by the Bavarian Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy.

The internationally active technology market leader from Bavaria, which currently employs more than 100 people under the CEO management of Dr Faiz Nahab, is a wholly owned operating subsidiary of „Proton Motor Power Systems plc“, based in England. Since October 2006, the parent company’s „Green Energy“ share has been listed on the London Stock Exchange with simultaneous trading in Frankfurt/Main (ticker symbol: „PPS“ / WKN: A3DAJ9 / ISIN: GB00BP83GZ24).

Contact

Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH

Ariane Günther

Benzstraße 7

82178 Puchheim

Phone: +49 / 89 / 127 62 65-96

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.proton-motor.de

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.