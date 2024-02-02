The mass finishing technology refines surfaces gently and efficiently

At the MACH 2024 exhibition Walther Trowal displays its equipment for finishing the surface of high-value components. This versatile technology is equally suitable for deburring, edge radiusing, general cleaning, surface smoothing and high-gloss polishing. In addition, the company presents a centrifuge for eco-friendly cleaning and recycling of the process water.

For finishing the surface of small, mass-produced parts Walther Trowal shows a centrifugal disk finishing machine of the model range TT. This so-called „double-batch“ system allows the processing of one work piece batch, while a second work piece batch is passing through a separation system, where the finished work pieces are separated from the processing media. This simultaneous performance of two separate functions minimizes unproductive idle times and, therefore, allows a high work piece throughput. With its small footprint this machine requires very little space.

The company also presents its CB rotary vibrators, which can be easily integrated into interlinked manufacturing operations. Optional technical characteristics like the work piece infeed chute on the outside of the processing channel and the gate clearing feature greatly facilitate the integration of these machines into automated production processes.

Since most mass finishing processes require the addition of water and suitable liquid processing compounds, the finished work pieces must undergo a drying operation. Therefore, Walther Trowal also displays the G 100 drier that not only dries the work pieces but also generates a light polish. This machine can be combined with upstream mass finishing systems in batch as well as continuous feed mode.

Walther Trowal develops complete surface finishing solutions that can be seamlessly integrated into the particular production flow of the customers. Since the effective handling of the process water is an integral part of any mass finishing operation, at the MACH 2024 exhibition the company also demonstrates a centrifuge that allows the cleaning and recycling of the mass finishing process water in a closed loop system.

Walther Trowal at the MACH 2024 exhibition:

Birmingham/Great Britain, April 15 – 19, 2024

Hall 6, booth number 432

About Walther Trowal

Surface finishing technologies from the inventor of the „Trowalizing“ process

Since 1931 Walther Trowal has been developing and producing systems for the refinement of surfaces. Initially focusing exclusively on mass finishing – the term „Trowalizing“ derived from the company“s cable address „Trommel Walther -Walther Trowal has continuously expanded its product portfolio.

Over time the company has developed a broad range of machinery and systems for mass finishing, shot blasting and coating of mass produced small components.

With the invention of new systems like, for example, drag finishing and the development of special finishing methods for 3D printed components the company has proven its innovative capabilities again and again.

Walther Trowal develops and implements complete surface treatment solutions that can be seamlessly integrated into the linked production systems existing at the customers. This includes the entire process technology, perfectly adapted to the specific surface finishing requirements of the work pieces: Equipment and the respective consumables always complement each other in a perfect manner.

Each individual work piece and each manufacturing process must meet special technical requirements. That is why the experienced process engineers in our test lab, in close cooperation with the customers, develop the optimal process technology for the finishing task at hand. The result: Work piece surfaces that meet exactly the required specifications…with short processing times and a high degree of consistent, repeatable results.

Walther Trowal is one of the few manufacturers who develops and produces all machines and mass finishing consumables in-house… including ceramic and plastic grinding and polishing media as well as compounds.

The company“s equipment range also includes all kinds of peripheral equipment for handling the work pieces like lift and tip loaders, conveyor belts and roller conveyors, in addition, special driers for mass finishing applications and, last-but-not-least, systems for cleaning and recycling of the process water.

With its exchange program for wear items like work bowls, which are part of a continuous recycling program, Walther Trowal conserves valuable resources and, thus, makes a significant contribution towards sustainability in the field of industrial production. Quick technical support and the global repair and maintenance service ensure high uptimes for our equipment.

Walther Trowal serves customers in a wide range of different industries all over the world, for example, automotive, aerospace, medical engineering and wind power.

Company-Contact

Walther Trowal GmbH & Co.KG

Georg Harnau

Rheinische Str. 35-37

42781 Haan, Germany

Phone: +49 2129 571-0

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.walther-trowal.com

Press

VIP Kommunikation

Regina Reinhardt

Dennewartstraße 25-27

52068 Aachen, Germany

Phone: +49 241 89468-24

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.vip-kommunikation.de

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.