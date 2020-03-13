Global Viral Inactivation Market Expected to be More than $573.0 Million, at CAGR of Nearly 12.3% – MarketsAndMarkets

Viral inactivation is an important and mandatory step in the manufacturing process of biological products to remove or inactivate potential contaminant viruses. These biological products are used for treatment and diagnostic purposes in humans. As the disease burden in the world is increasing the demand for medicines is increasing hence the production of biologicals, injectables etc. are on a rise. Also, many pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms are gearing to cater to the growing demands of medicines. This aids in the growth of the market.

According to the new market research report “Viral Inactivation Market by Product (Kits, Reagents, Systems, Services), Application (Stem Cell, Blood, Tissue, Cell & Gene Therapy), Method (Solvent Detergent, Pasteurization) & End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology, CROs) – Global Forecast“, published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The research report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, current market trends, and strategies impacting the global market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=121427017

The Global Viral Inactivation Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% to reach $573.0 Million.

Global Market Segmentation in-detailed:

By method, the market is divided into solvent detergent method, pasteurization, and other methods. Other viral inactivation method includes low pH, microwave heating, irradiation, and high-energy light. Of these, the solvent detergent method segment accounted for the largest share of the global market.

The application segments included in this report are blood & blood products, cellular & gene therapy products, stem cell products, tissue & tissue products, and vaccines and therapeutics. Of these the vaccines and therapeutics application hold the highest share.

By end user, the Viral Inactivation Market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, academic research institutes, and other end users. Other end user segment primarily includes cell banks, small cell culture laboratories and consultants, microbiology laboratories, immunology laboratories, molecular laboratories, animal facilities, toxicology laboratories, and media/sera manufacturers.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=121427017

The Geographic Segments included in this report are Asia, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The North America segment is further divided into Canada and the U.S. Asia segment is further divided into China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia.



Major players in the Viral Inactivation Market include Clean Cells (France), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Parker Hannifin (U.S.), Rad Source Technologies (U.S.), Sartorius AG (Germany), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Texcell, Inc. (France), Viral Inactivated Plasma Systems SA (Switzerland), and WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Inc. (China).