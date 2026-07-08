Waterproof eddy current sensors for demanding industrial applications – WSTIP sensor series

Waterproof, non-contact, precise: WayCon’s WSTIP eddy current sensor series for measurements underwater and in damp industrial environments.

WayCon Positionsmesstechnik GmbH is expanding its range of eddy current sensors with the new WSTIP series for demanding applications involving water. The waterproof sensors are designed for non-contact distance measurement of metallic targets and operate reliably even in damp, oily or dusty environments. Thanks to their IP68 protection rating, the sensors are particularly suitable for use underwater.

The WSTIP series is based on the tried-and-tested WST range and covers measurement ranges from 0 to 0.8 mm up to 0 to 30 mm. Depending on the model, the sensors achieve a typical resolution of up to 0.4 µm and a measurement frequency of up to 50 kHz. This enables even fast movements and dynamic processes to be measured with precision.

The robust housing made of 1.4571 stainless steel provides additional protection for the sensors against corrosion. The operating temperature range of -20 to +125 °C makes it suitable for use in a wide range of industrial applications. For signal processing, measurement amplifiers with a 0…10 V voltage output and 0…20 mA and 4…20 mA current outputs are available.

Typical applications for the new eddy current sensors include position control in water-carrying systems, the monitoring of gap dimensions on metal components in washing or cleaning processes, and measurement tasks on test benches or in immersion tanks. The sensors also offer advantages in manufacturing automation where components need to be monitored precisely despite the presence of moisture, splash water or cooling media.

A practical example of such an application is position measurement in wastewater treatment plants. In wastewater treatment plants, moving plant components such as gates, screens, scrapers, or lifting mechanisms must be reliably monitored even under constantly damp conditions. The WSTIP series eddy current sensors enable non-contact, high-precision position measurement directly on metallic components—even when exposed to splashing water or complete submersion. Since the measurement principle is not affected by water, the measured values remain stable even under changing environmental conditions. The sensor housing, made of 1.4571 stainless steel, also offers high resistance to corrosive media, oils, and many chemicals used in wastewater treatment plant operations. This makes the WSTIP series particularly suitable for long-term use in wastewater treatment technology, where robust measurement technology and high system availability are critical.

In addition to steel, sensors in the WSTIP series can also measure other metals and even carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP), although the measuring range is reduced in these cases. This makes the sensor series suitable for a wide range of industrial applications where robust and reproducible distance measurement is required.

For technical information about the WSTIP Eddy current probes, please visit the data sheet WSTIP.

You can find our selection of Eddy current probes on our product page for Eddy current probes.

WayConPositionsmesstechnik GmbH has been developing and manufacturing precision sensors for position and distance measurement since 1999. As an innovative company with headquarters in Taufkirchen near Munich and a branch in Brühl near Cologne, we sell our products all over the world. Our goal is to provide our customers with the best possible measurement technique solution: from high-quality sensors from the standard range to customer-specific solutions, from prototype to series production – for the most varied applications in industry and research. The products made in Taufkirchen are subject to rigorous quality standards and every single one is delivered to our customers with a calibration certificate.

Contact

Waycon Positionsmesstechnik GmbH

Marcus Venghaus

Siemensstr. 5

85521 Ottobrunn

Phone: +49 89-67-9713-0

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.waycon.biz

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