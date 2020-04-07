6 Six Outstanding Benefits of HDPE Pipe Market Growth And Trends

For the transportation of water and gas, the increasing use of HDPE pipes has grown quite viral. What are HDPE pipes? High-Density Polyethylene Pipe (HDPE) is basically a thermoplastic pipe which is made from a material which can be melted and reformed. Moreover, it is flexible, rugged and durable, with the possession of outstanding chemical as well as environmental stress crack defiance.

In numerous countries, the adoption of HDPE pipes is primarily due to its outstanding physical and performance benefits which make it the most suitable option for your piping systems. Let us focus on some of the striking benefits of HDPE pipes for understanding its utility in different applications.

Corrosion Resistance:

What is the most common issue with metal pipes? The answer to this is Corrosion! It occurs both inside as well as outside the pipe and hampers the hydraulic efficiency. It is known that several cities treat their water to help slow rust, which is inevitable with metal pipes. Whereas, others choose expensive cathodic protection, sleeving or plastic coating, with an aim to extend the working life of the pipe.

As a solution to this issue with outdated metal infrastructure products, HDPE pipe does not rot, rust or corrode. Moreover, it is unaffected to biological growth, which means a prolonged service life as well as long-term cost savings.

Leak-Free Joints:

According to an independent HDPE pipe market analysis, it was found that municipalities in 43 states face an average water loss of 16% as a result of leaking joints. Moreover, some reports also revealed water losses reaching as high as 50%.

It is important to know that, traditional infrastructure piping are fixed with bell and spigot, or a mechanical type joint and all allow a specified leakage factor. It not only results in the loss of the precious resource, but leaking pipes also lead to monetary losses. With the usage of HDPE piping systems, the connections can be managed with heat fusion to develop permanent leak-free joints.

Fatigue Resistance:

One must know that HDPE pipe is ductile and flexible, and has an outstanding resistance towards exhaustion or fatigue. It is designed and pressure rated for handling recurring surge events which are common in water distribution systems. In many cases, this will permit you to utilize a thinner wall HDPE pipe in comparison to other versions of plastic piping.

Fusion Joints:

Also, HDPE piping systems can be joined in addition to heat fusion welds. Basically, heat fusion comprises the heating of two HDPE surfaces, later bringing them together to create a permanent, monolithic as well as leak-free system. The fusion process for HDPE is verified and is successfully utilized in the natural gas industry since more than 40 years. Moreover, close to 95% of all gas distribution piping present in the United States comprises of polyethylene pipe linked by heat fusion.

Adaptability:

HDPE pipe market trends also involve the joining with Stab or Mechanical Fittings. Presently, there is a wide range of such fittings available, according to specific pipe size and application.

HDPE pipe can effortlessly be switched to and from non-HDPE piping systems employing Mechanical Joint adapters (MJ’s), Flanged Connections and Stab fittings.

Eco-Friendly:

One of the important aspects of HDPE is its minimal influence on the environment.

HDPE takes less energy to manufacture as compared to other non-plastic pipes.

It is lightweight and is supposedly cost effective to transport in comparison to metal pipes.

HDPE is flexible, shared with the use of heat fusion for joining the pipe, indicates fewer fittings.

The different physical characteristics of this variety permit you to use a smaller pipe, this leads to less ground disruption in contrast to the installation of other fusible products.

The HDPE pipe merged with heat fusion offers leak-free connections.

These pipes do not emit hazardous levels of toxins in the air, water or into the ground during production.

HDPE pipe can be recycled into non-pressure piping applications.

Extended Service Life:

HDPE pipe is a durable and safe product which fits perfectly into your piping infrastructure. It is interesting to know that, the life of a HDPE pipe is estimated to be somewhere between 50 to 100 years, subject to the design and application and installation.

Conclusion:

HDPE pipes are the modern day need for the majority of the pipeline infrastructures used for a variety of applications. Its physical characteristics are quite attractive and reliable which makes it a preferred choice.

