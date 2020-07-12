Buy Plywood, MDF, FLUSH Doors at LOWEST PRICE IN DELHI From OPSK Timber

The company situated in Delhi has become a trusted and well-recognized name over the years. Even if you compare online at the company website you will see that its century ply MDF price in Delhi is the lowest.

The company has been catering to a wide range of customers at both retail and commercial level since 1968. The optimum quality of products together with the affordability in price is what makes OPSK timber a great choice for buying plywood and timber products.

Apart from this the company also sells its products worldwide. The company is the wholesale dealer of several products in the timber and plywood products.

The company provides value to your items with top quality brands

If you are looking for timber and teakwood| teakwood distributor, dealer, supplier in Delhi then you can trust OPSK timber because it sources products straight from the best quality brands.

This ensures that you can trust the products even more while purchasing.

Some of the brands that you can get at OPSK timber include the industry behemoths who are the industry leaders in their domains.

The names of some of the brands available include Century Ply, 3A composites, Dupont, E3, Duro commercial plywood, Pidilite Industries, Green Ply, Green panel, Fevicol, and Merino.

Types of products that you can get at OPSK TImber

By telling that its the best plywood dealers in Delhi does not mean that the company only sells plywood. It sells a host of other products that are needed such as local and imported timber, plywood and blockboards, MDF and particle boards, laminates, fevicol, veneers, facade material, and HPL products.

Why choose OPSK timber?

If you are looking for timber and teakwood| teakwood distributor, dealer, supplier in Delhi, and want to buy the best materials at an affordable price you may try them out. There is no doubt about the reputation of the company has catered to thousands of retail and commercial clients such as architect companies and engineers. The company also provides high-quality customer service so you will get expert assistance while buying.

You can also choose them as your preferred interior designer

The company provides interior decoration services with some quality professionals and experts when it comes to plywood dealers in Delhi. With them, you get customized furnishing solutions right from flooring to furniture. Om Prakash Satish Kumar & Co. is one of the best dealers in Kirti Nagar with national and international top quality products from all brands. We are here to motivate and ensure that you pick the best product for your construction. We do not compromise on quality. We have futuristic quality products for our customers for trust-building.

Company information

Address

61, BhishmaPitamah Marg, South Extension, Arjun Nagar, Wazir Nagar, South Extension I, New Delhi, Delhi 110003

Phone-9818261466,9650067906

Website-www.opsktimber.com