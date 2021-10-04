COVID-19 IMPACT ON CONSTRUCTION AND INFRASTRUCTURE & EQUIPMENT INDUSTRY

“In today’s globalized world the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has not caused any damage. The COVID-19 epidemic affects nearly all commercial, economic and social activity. Similarly, there is no difference between the building and engineering industries, they both suffer from the crisis. In order to stop the spread of this sickness, the building work has temporarily ceased to take into account the worries of construction employees, coronavirus is an infectious disease. Building industries thus gain only losses that have an impact on the world economy.”

The transit infrastructure that disrupted material delivery has also been disrupted. Many building enterprises have experienced a financial recession, thus companies lay down many of their employees. The building business, overall, has turned terribly.

Major Market Highlights: