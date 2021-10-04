COVID-19 IMPACT ON CONSTRUCTION AND INFRASTRUCTURE & EQUIPMENT INDUSTRY

“In today’s globalized world the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has not caused any damage. The COVID-19 epidemic affects nearly all commercial, economic and social activity. Similarly, there is no difference between the building and engineering industries, they both suffer from the crisis. In order to stop the spread of this sickness, the building work has temporarily ceased to take into account the worries of construction employees, coronavirus is an infectious disease. Building industries thus gain only losses that have an impact on the world economy.”
The transit infrastructure that disrupted material delivery has also been disrupted. Many building enterprises have experienced a financial recession, thus companies lay down many of their employees. The building business, overall, has turned terribly.
Major Market Highlights:
- In order to decrease concerns of COVID-19 spread, Bechtel takes significant procedures. However, many employees are reluctant to face COVID-19 exposure. Even at open sites, absenteeism among the workforce is high. As a result, the organization develops extensive testing and tracking capabilities in order to enable workers to return to work.
- Balfour Beatty has taken a comprehensive variety of preventive measures, particularly at the plant level that was deployed during the crisis and that helps Balfour Beatty sustain the supply chain. The organization has been successful in fulfilling contractual obligations without interruptions or substantial delays despite an increase in demand, a shortfall in raw materials, and logistical obstacles. The strategic building companies operate in the United Kingdom with decreased capacity.
- In Wuhan, CSCEC instantly constructed two hospitals over 10 to 12 days in the middle of a global pandemic. On February 3, 2020, a 1.000-bed hospital in Huoshenshan, while on February 5, 2020, Leishenshan, a 1600-bed hospital was finished.
- Without jeopardizing outbreak prevention and control, CSCEC has consistently been building projects both in Wuhan and throughout the Hubei Province. In March 2020, the project North Fourth Ring Road was launched on Wuhan.
- The 20 megawatts (MWAC) Odom Solar Farms, located near Moultrie, Colquitt County, a rural village in South-west Georgia, was initiated in collaboration with PCL Construction Services, Inc. and Silicon Ranch Corporation. Silicon Ranch Corporation has picked PCL as an Engineer-Procure-Construct (EPC) contractor for the project as one of the leading independent solar power manufacturers in the country.
