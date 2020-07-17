Covid-19 update Clean the vegetables and fruits with Washmatic commercial Vegetable washers

People know using the sanitizer to clean the hands will keep them safe from people affected with COVID-19 pandemic disease. But what will you do when buying groceries for the commercial needs? You never know who has touched the product before the items appear on your nearest market for sales. If you are planning to take few covid19 measures in food court, buying one commercial vegetable washers will remain a smart choice. It helps to clean the vegetables and fruits and destroy the COVID-19 virus. You can confidently use the purchased items in the restaurants and bars that are virus-free with the help of this commercial solution for cleaning and hence ensure the safety of your staff and customers.

Do you know how important it is to take the covid19 prevention measures in hotel? Within seconds, covid-19 can spread to all your working staff. Commercial vegetable washersautomatically cleans up the vegetables and fruits from harmful chemicals and germs within minutes. These commercial solutions are available in the market not only kill the pandemic virus, but also keep you away from the bacteria and other disease-causing agents present in vegetables and fruits.

If you are planning to take the covid19 measures in canteen and cafe, then these vegetables washers remain the affordable choice. It is really affordable for all the commercial business centers, and it comes in two models as per your capacity needs.

Many people think they need advanced knowledge to handle the purchased commercial vegetable washers to clean and kill the COVID-19 and bacteria from the products. Don’t think why it is important because already all the commercial centers started taking the covid19 measures in Hotel for their safety. These are automatic machines which are very easy to operate.

With the country touching 5 lakh cases for the coronavirus, you need to keep the commercial business centers like cafés, canteens, institutes, religious places, restaurants, hotels and bars safe. This harmful virus can survive on the surface of the vegetables and fruits for a longer period of time, so buying a Washmaticvegetable washer will keep you safe every day. Good Luck!

You can see the working of these in the below link

https://youtu.be/WnErC24YlMs