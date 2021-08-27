Finding the best corporate lawyers for commercial litigation

Getting help on matters related to corporate affairs such as litigation issues or bankruptcy can be increasingly complex. As a business owner, you might not have so much in-depth knowledge in dealing with legal corporate affairs.

Thus you will always need help from the best trained and certified lawyers. In this article, we share some of the important findings on one of India’s best and leading chambers for commercial lawyers in India in matters of corporate affairs and consumer disputes, insolvency laws, and civil litigation.

If you are on the search for leading corporate lawyers in India then you can have a look at the lawyer chamber of Mr. Arvind Kumar Gupta.

It is one of India’s leading corporate affairs legal chamberssupporting you on various issues.

It is one of the leading chambers because of the panel of advocates who are some of the best that you can get. Each advocate here represents decades of experience in handling matters on various corporate affairs.

With such rich, diverse knowledge and experience you are sure to get the best advice and suggestions on important corporate matters.

On what matters can you get help from this corporate legal chamber?

it is one of the leading law firms in India that provides you with suggestions and complete handholding on corporate affairs related to-

Insolvency laws

The chamber has some the reputed advocates who can help you to go bankrupt as per the norms specified guidelines in the Indian Bankruptcy Code.

NCLT tribunal

The chamber has leading advocates that are recognized by India’s NCLT panel.

DRT

Find advocates that help banks, NBFCs, and other financial organizations to recover their dues and file cases against loan defaulting organizations.

Arbitration

It is one of the leading chambers regarding matters related to arbitration. It is one of the leading chambers for handling matters in International arbitration. It handles cases before they are brought up to the high court and the supreme court.

Civil litigation

The panel of advocates can also help you with appellate and civil litigation on behalf of the clients. It can handle matters related to civil suits, writs, arbitration, and tax matters.

Consumer disputes

Among all corporate law firms in Delhi, it has the widest outreach on providing suggestions and advice on consumer dispute cases. It is involved in settling consumer dispute cases on all levels of administration such as the district, state, and national levels.

A rich array of experience having solved prominent cases

The firm of legal corporate advocates has so far handled some of the highly complex issues on various corporate governance cases.

it thus always strives to bring justice and equality in case of legal corporate issues very few have complete knowledge on.

A leading panel of other corporate experts as well

it is a leading panel where you can get other leading professionals too. apart from lawyers and advocates, you are going to get chartered accountants, company secretariats who are providing services relating to litigation, conveyance, taxation, secretarial practice, and corporate accounting.

Company information

Address-C-5 second floor, defense colonyNew Delhi- 10024

Chamber email- office.apalawmail@gmail.com

Contact- +91-11-41606846