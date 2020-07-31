FSD India is transforming the Indian hospitality sector with its top-class services

Designing a commercial kitchen with a world-class service can be challenging. It needs lots of planning and proper execution. It’s better if you hire companies that are providing such types of services. Food Service Design has been providing such types of commercial kitchen designing and buffet counters for top quality hotels and resorts across India.

Food Service Design India is a company that is engaged in the business of commercial kitchen designing. As a renowned Hospitality consultants we offered our consulting services to top-class hotel chain restaurants and other institutions.

Notable clients of FSD India

If you are looking for interior kitchen and hospitality room designers you can take at some of the commendable achievements and world popular commercial clients of cafeteria consultant company. Some of the top-quality restaurants that are clients of FSD India includes KFC, Pizza Hut, Chili’s, Paul Cafe, Haldiram’s.

As a leading hotel designer we offer consulting and management designing services to commissaries such as Devyani International, IRCTC canteens, heritage Foods, etc.

Among the hotels and resorts section some of the big names are ITC hotels, Hyatt Regency hotels, Marriot International, The Lalit, and DoubleTree.

As you can understand the company has clients from a wide range of sectors but that’s not all. The company also provides services to its other clients that are into the other businesses such as hospitals, clubs and malls, schools, and institutions.

Achievements

For its unique design ideas the company has got multiple awards over the years for its top-class designing solutions.

Services offered by FSD India

The company offers a wide range of services and provides an umbrella of solutions mainly targeted towards the hospitality sector businesses. From designing kitchens, cafeterias to designing offices such as GM’s office, it also includes helping restaurants and 5-star kitchen to solve associated issues in kitchen designing such as providing equipment, appliances, and machines. The clients can also take the help of the engineers of FSD India for safety design such as the installation of fire suppression systems.

Here is a complete list of services offered by FSD India-

In the food and beverage areas it helps its clients to design round the clock dining kitchens, oriental kitchens, traditional Indian kitchens, banquet kitchens, bars and cafeterias, buffet counters, pantries, etc.

In the housekeeping and laundry section it helps its clients to design uniform exchange rooms, housekeeping areas, valet laundry services, and designing of laundry manager’s office.

Office designing services include laundry sorting areas, amenity stores, utility requirement areas, etc.

In the office designing section it includes designing GM offices, sales and marketing offices, food and banquet offices, reservations, and front desk areas. Other employee designing areas include employee cafeteria, training room, etc.

Get your staff trained by the world-class chefs at FSD India

FSD India also offers to train the staff and budding chefs in the kitchens to manage the kitchen orders and preparing world-class food. It offers training and recruitment services as well. To know more you can visit their website.

Company details-

Address- A-2, 3rd floor, Nariana industrial area,

New Delhi- 110028

Contact- +91-9717288853