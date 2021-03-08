FSD India- Planning your Kitchen formaximum Efficiency & Food safety

Planning a restaurant, cafeteria, commercial kitchen, institutional pantries, bars, and pubs is critical. You will ensure that the detailed design is flawless that not only adds to the efficiency of the operations and ensures prompt service to the guest besides clean and hygienic atmosphere but also ensurescompliance with various safety parameters.

It is due to this reason that you should hire the best commercial kitchen planner. Food Service Design India is a worldwide known institution with some of the best kitchen and facilities planners that have got several recommendations from the best hotel chains, and other institutions worldwide.

Food Service Design India is a trusted and well-recognized name that has been working for over two decades in the field of designing and planning of commercial kitchens and Back of The House in hospitality sector including commercial kitchens, pantries, bars, laundry areas, cafeterias, display kitchens, and all other commercial spaces that are involved with hospitality and food industry.

You can search about the FSD India Leading Hospitality Consultant and check online as it has got several compliments and accolades from various organizations.

This is only one of the few companies that are involved in the designing and planning of such areas that have received an FSSAI accreditation certification.

Services that you get from Food Service Design India

FSD India employs talented people that include kitchen planners, restaurant designers, chefs, F&B service professionals, food safety experts, engineers, and other recruiting and training people.

You can ask our Facilities Planning Consultant to coceptalize & carry out a detailed design of commercial kitchen or a laundry space.

You can avail professional F&B related services, menu planning, recruitment and training of chefs, procurement of items, their ideal storage by getting consultation from the best experts renowned for their exclusive domain knowledge.

Ensuring Fire & Life Safety

FSD India has the best safety experts. It has the best professionals from whom you can get advice and suggestion regarding the planning and safety of your commercial F&B spaces.

You can get the best expert advice not only for fire & life safety in your premises but also on other aspects such as procurement of food items, planning of storage and warehousing, installing fire suppression systems in your commercial space, ensuring proper ventilation designs, planning and designing of refrigerating units, LPG gas supply systems, designing &fabricating various items, food service equipment and devices inside your commercial area.

Best in terms of experience and advice

The company employees that include some of the most talented people include designers, F&B professionals, safety experts, and engineers from whom you can get the best services for planning and building your commercial area.

Company information

First started by Sunil Khanna, FSD India has grown over in the past two decades as the best F&B Consulting services provider with experienced consulting and advising people.

Address-

A-2, 3rd floor,

Shopping Center,

Nariana Industrial Area, Phase 2,

New Delhi, India, 110028

Contact number- +91-1143157300/ 9717288853

Email- design@fsdindia.com To get in touch with the company you can give in a call or email or even request a call back at your convenient time.