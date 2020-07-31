How to download videos from Youtube? | U2bmate.com

If we like any video, then we are very much anxious to watch it again and again. Then we think how to keep it in our personal storage. Then we want to download that video any how.

Today I am going to tell you a very easy method to download that video. Follow the procedure below to easily save your favorite video from Youtube.

Procedure 1

Step 1.

Add 12 Follow by youtube and before .com and hit the enter.

Step 2.

Youtube Videos/Audios are ready to get download. Select the File type and click the download button.

Procedure 2

Step 1:

Visit the website U2BMate.com

Step 2:Copy and paste your link and click download.

You can also covert the Youtube videos into MP3.

Click Here Youtube To MP3

Below are some FaQ which can help you to use this Free service

Why to download videos on u2bmate.com?

U2Bmate is completely free to download HD youtube videos online. U2Bmate Supports all video and audio formats. Formats including MP4, M4V, 3GP, WMV, FLV, WEBM, and MP3 (AUDIO) files.

U2Bmate is faster than other downloading software and easy to use UI.

Why free youtube to mp3 converter?

We offer U2Bmate all services free of cost. Not only mp3 files but you can download MP4 and HD videos at free.

How to download youtube video on mobile?

Copy the youtube URL from the browser and paste inside U2Bmate.com or directly put the 12 in the URL followed by youtube. It will redirect to the downloading page. so you can download MP4 and MP3 files.

How to download youtube videos from the youtube mobile app?

Click on the share button bellowed the youtube video and copy the sharable link and paste inside the U2Bmate.com input box and click on the download button. Now you can save the youtube video.

How to download MP3 (audio) from youtube?

Put the 12 in the URL followed by youtube and just before .com, which will direct you on U2Bmate.com. Choose the audio format and click the download button.

Is it safe to save a youtube video from U2Bmate.com? Yes! it’s completely safe to save youtube videos from U2Bmate. U2Bmate does not spam you with a virus or does not inject any ads inside video or audio.