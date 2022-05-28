Nanhai District in Foshan launched a promotion campaign on innovation and entrepreneurship environment

On May 27, 2022 Promotion Conference on the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Environment of Nanhai District, Foshan was officially launched in the Nanhai Talent Center. It was hosted by Foshan Nanhai Top Talent Association, organized by Hanhai (Foshan) International Innovation Center, and supported by China Association of Technology Entrepreneurs, Foshan Leaguer Innovation Center, Victoria Harbour Education Group, Association and Doctoral Think Tank Committee of the Macao Patriotic Education Youth Association. It showcased the innovation and entrepreneurship development of Nanhai in an all-round way through offline promotion and online global livestream. “the Best Team of Nanhai Innovation” including Jihua Laboratory, Xianhu Laboratory, Foshan (South China) Institute for New Materials had on-site presentations. And this event totally attracted more than 76,000 audiences at home and abroad.

An official from Nanhai District said, “As long as you dare to try, Nanhai will not let you down! Nanhai is now facing important development opportunities under the major national strategies such as the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Shenzhen Pilot Zone. It accumulates huge development potential with its strong industrial foundation and location advantage. In recent years, Nanhai has made great efforts to build major industrial platforms such as Guangdong Financial High-tech Zone, Foshan Sino-German Industrial Service Zone, Nanhai Park of Foshan National High-tech Industrial Development Zone, and accelerated the cultivation of advanced manufacturing and high-quality service industry clusters with annual value added of over 100 billion yuan. Thus, welcome global companies to Nanhai for business opportunities.”

“China Association of Technology Entrepreneurs is willing to jointly create a better business ecosystem for entrepreneurs with more favorable conditions in Nanhai in these aspects such as funds, industrial resources and living supports.” Vice President Mr. Lang added.

The most uplifting part was that 3 institutions present their demands and seek cooperation from the globe. For example, Jihua Laboratory has put forward their needs about robots and their key technologies, semiconductor technology and equipment, high-end medical equipment, new display screen equipment and new devices. Xianhu Laboratory is committed to the new energy (hydrogen energy) industry. And Foshan (South China) Institute for New Materials is targeting the research, development and application transformation of new materials.

What’s NEXT: Call for Overseas Project Online Matchmaking in Nanhai

In order to provide more opportunities and support for overseas excellent projects at home and abroad and help them realize their dreams in Nanhai, Nanhai District Top Talent Association officially calls for global innovative projects to participate in an online matchmaking conference in mid-to-late June. Participants will have an opportunity to get various benefits such as free working space, fund aids, and industrial resource matchmaking. If you are interested, please do not hesitate to sign up.