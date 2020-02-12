OPSK Timber is now the top Plywood dealer of Delhi

OPSK Timber group has remained one of the top suppliers of plywood in and around Delhi, with lots of varieties and hundreds of quality variation. Located in Kirtinagar of Delhi, it is has remained a smooth journey of the company to become the top and the foremost plywood dealer in Delhi. Along with the huge stock of the plywood, the company is now the number one block board supplier of the capital city too. Working in the mainland of Delhi, it is also the prime one among the top plywood dealers in Noida and plywood dealer in Gurgaon.

High-quality material supply

With lots of brands and almost all the brands available in Indian market at stock, the company has remained the number one among the plywood dealer in Delhi. With extraordinary quality variation, the company is also extreme in the occasion of customization of blockboard in recent times. Required to be supplied at different areas of the city and at the outskirt, the company has also been outstanding in providing bulk supply of each of the brands that are there with them.

Excellent piece of logistics and supply support

Stock and variation is something that many other companies in the city are having. But, OPSK has remained unparallel in providing bulk supply to the construction areas and to the industries and even to the domestic areas as individual orders. With logistics support at the safe side, the entire response management of the company towards bulk supply and single or multiple piece supply at the apartments for interiors has remained outstanding over the years.

The top name

The stock of the ply, the variation in the ply section and in the blockboard and alongside with that, the outstanding support of the logistics and stock and retail management, the company has remained the master in the Delhi market and the top among all the plywood dealers in Noida. The supreme eyes of the company on all the aspects of operation in the company including the inventory management and the supply management has claimed the best position in the entire Delhi market in terms of plywood and block boards.

Moving high

The company has retained the position of the best among the best plywood dealer in Gurgaon for years and presently it also became the best among the blockboard suppliers and stock keepers in the city. Several outstations of the company are there in and around the city at Noida and Gurgaon, stationed at Kirtinagar and hence availability of the stock is at different places for the company. However, they are having their contact details, where you can make a call, and they are also having website where you can make the order of the same in bulk. So, the entire thing is totally eased out.

About the Company

Based in Delhi, the company has been operating from the capital city from the beginning of its operation. It has been a decade since the company is stationed out there and the best thing is there are amole ways to reach them for your ordering including WhatsApp orders.

Contact Details

Address:61, Bhishma Pitamah Marg,

South Extension, Arjun Nagar, South Extension I,

New Delhi, Delhi 110003

Website: http://www.opsktimber.com

Mobile: 9818261466, 9315247089, 9650067906

Landline: 011-24618361, 011-24615860