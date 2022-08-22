Outdoor Sports Apparel Market Expected to Reach $17,154 Million by 2025

POTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, — According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Outdoor Sports Apparel Market by Mode of Sale and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,”the global outdoor sports apparel market was valued at $12,400 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $17,154 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2018 to 2025. Outdoor sports apparel is mainly worn during workout sessions or while playing outdoor sports. These clothes enhance the performance during sports or fitness physical activities by improving the body movement as compared to regular clothes.