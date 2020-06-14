Riots and outbreaks of risk aversion in the market, Ccl to lead the wave of digital currency investmentl

On May 25th, in Apolis, Minnesota, a black man named George

Floyd was violently attacked by four white police officers, eventually

causing the black man to asphyxial death. The video of the violent

enforcement by the white policemen was also filmed and posted on the

internet, which aroused the anger of the black people all over the

United States and led to demonstrations against racial discrimination in many parts of the United States. And the demonstration eventually got out of control and turned into a violent beating, smashing, looting and arson. With the spread of the epidemic, 160 countries have been affected, and the global economy is in a turmoil, the epidemic has led to a severe economic downturn. Major economies in the world are facing many severe challenges. At present, all emerging economies are also experiencing sluggish growth, vicious devaluation of currencies and other situations will happen constantly in the future, Black Swan events in the stock market is going to happen with a high probability.

Digital currency is widely accepted as a means of investment, hedging

and foreign exchange transfer. Because of its portability and concealment, it is more and more popular. The convenience and rapidness of transactions are very prominent. The digital currency investment market has become a safe haven for most institutional and retail investors and investment institutions are ready to invade the digital currency financial investment. Facing the fierce investment institutions, compared with the traditional investment field, the scale of the digital currency market is less than a fraction of its size, which shows how fierce competition and resource grab this market will face.

In the riots and epidemics, sufficient cash flow will be the best

arm for individuals and enterprises, and the rise of digital currency will

replace the hegemony of US dollar, this is an indisputable fact. After the successful issuance of CFA by Facebook Libra Currency Alliance, another mainstream currency hit, CST, or CCI Security Token, has a total issuance of 500 million, and will never be issued more. 60% of them ,or 300 million are publicly subscribed for the STO project circulation use of CCI asset digital platform, 20%, or 100 million, is held by CCI platform, 10%, or $50 million for the expansion of STO cooperative project, 10 percent or 50 million, for community development awards.

Just today, the CCI welcomes JAFCO, a well-known VC investment company

in Singapore, to participate in the issue and market making of CST. Said by Jerry CAI, the deputy director of the company, they will subscribe 10 million CST and they are extremely optimistic about the future. Recently, three Japanese banking giants, including Mitsubishi UFJ Group and Mizuho Bank, and 10 enterprises, including JR East Japan, Jointly set up a research group on digital pass-through. Japan’s Financial Services Agency, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Bank of Japan and other organizations will also participate as observers in the panel, which will consider allowing Japans banking giants and East Japan Railway and other companies to use digital CARDS and electronic money with each other. The CST issued by CCI is expected to continue to lead the trend of digital currency investment!