A few years ago, I was reading a paper that mentioned Risk Based Testing and it said:

This started a series of thoughts for me. First – I recognised those words, they are the simplified, generic stages of Risk Management that you might read in any material dealing with risk management. Secondly, I have been in testing for over 20 years, I have worked in teams that called themselves Risk Based many times but, although we spoke of risk often, we did not use these words to describe our activities. So … is it right to say that this is the Risk Based testing process? I had to have a pretty good think.

Well, in Risk Identification one examines the context, realises that there are far too many risks to be able to identify and manage them all, so we work to select the significant, important risks and manage those. In testing we have an activity where we examine the context of the application to be developed, realise that there are too many tests to be able to identify and run them all (exhaustive testing is impossible) and select the significant, important tests and work on those. We call this – Test Analysis.

Risk Identification = Test Analysis

When we identify a test, we are identifying a risk. When we create a test to ensure that the Log On function works, we do so specifically because there is a risk that it will not work.

In Risk Assessment we put values on the likelihood and impact (at least) of the risks in order to put the list of risks identified into a meaningful order so that we can manage the most serious ones first. In testing we examine which tests will cause more damage to the business (impact) and where in the system defects are more likely to appear (likelihood) and order our tests to address the most significant ones first. We call this Test Prioritisation.

Risk Assessment = Test Prioritisation

In Risk Mitigation we take actions to reduce the impact, or likelihood, or both, of the risks to bring the level of risk down to an acceptable level. In testing we act to reduce the probability of undetected defects going live down to an acceptable level (we can never guarantee that software is defect free). We call this action Test Execution. Test Execution reduces risk – Risk Management teaches us that risks are unknowns; testing provides information and therefore reduces the unknowns.

Risk Mitigation = Test Execution.

So – the words all map to testing. Are they therefore correct – that Risk Based Testing is Risk Management? Yes … and No.

The activities identified are not activities that we only perform in Risk Based Testing, they are activities that we perform in all forms of testing, therefore:

All testing is Risk Management.

We decided to put this hypothesis to the test. I booked onto a risk management training course and qualification: M_o_R by Axelos. This is a risk management method and qualification aimed at anyone involved in organisation / corporate risk management (and indeed any other form of risk management) and the other participants in the course were company directors, charity directors and civil servants.

My theory was that, because testing is risk management and the activities of testing map to risk management activities, I would find that this mapping continued all the way through an in-depth risk management process. Because I am well versed in test management and testing principles, I should therefore find the course quite straight forward.

To cut the long story short the theory was proven correct – I found the course enjoyable and straight forward and I passed the foundation and practitioner exams with the highest scores in the class. The activities that course took us through are the things that we have slowly, over the 40 or so years since Myers wrote The Art of Software Testing, introduced to the testing process. Including scope definition, stakeholder management and the stages mentioned above. The most important difference is that Risk Management have been working on this process specifically. Their process is more in-depth throughout – the testing process has started from the mitigation activity of test execution and grown from there. It seems to me that there are things for testers to learn from risk managers.

Next time I will start to examine what lessons we might learn from it.

Link to original PR: https://expleoacademy.com/int/risk-based-testing/

All training courses at Expleo Academy

bcs intermediate certificate in software testing

change management fundamentals

isqi certified agile business analysis caba revision session and exam 1500

flow ambassador excelling at business agility masterclass

estimating for testers

dasa certified devops fundamentals

sql fundamentals

istqb certified tester advanced level security tester

istqb certified tester advanced level technical test analyst

istqb certified tester advanced level test manager

project management professional pmp preparation course

agile certified practitioner pmi acp preparation course

using selenium in csharp with workshop

apmg certified change management in an agile environment foundation and practitioner

risk management professional pmi rmp certification preparation course

project management fundamentals

program management professional pgmp preparation course

istqb certified tester foundation level extension agile tester

bcs certificate in modelling business processes

isaqb certified professional for software architecture foundation level cpsa f

bcs foundation certificate in business analysis

icagile certified product ownership

writing user stories workshop

bcs certificate in requirements engineering

bcs international diploma in business analysis exam preparation workshop

bcs certificate in business analysis practice

agile requirements engineering

certified disciplined agile scrum master dasm

icagile certified agile fundamentals

istqb certified tester advanced level test analyst

certified disciplined agile senior scrum master dassm

requirements verification

isqi certified agile business analysis caba

certified associate in project management capm preparation course

linux essentials

java fundamentals

performance testing fundamentals

agile process tools a look into scrum kanban and safe

scrum master bootcamp

product ownership bootcamp

a4q certified selenium tester foundation

psychology of communication intelligence

test automation fundamentals

using cucumber with selenium

using selenium with workshop

asqf certified professional for project management

istqb certified tester foundation level

agile bootcamp

The Expleo Academy enables you to acquire and develop the right skills by delivering a suite of accredited training courses. With a global presence and reach, we deliver hundreds of training events to thousands of participants each year. We bring the knowledge and real experience of working with global companies and the flexibility of delivering public workshops, custom in-house solutions and blended learning approaches incorporating digital learning capabilities.

The Expleo Academy offers training courses in Management Consultancy, Business Agility, Continuous Quality, Software Engineering or even Private Events with detailed Learning pathways in Business Analysis, Change Management, Project / Program Management, Software Quality Analysis, Software Quality Management and Software Engineering.

Academy is part of the Expleo Group , that offers Engineering, Consultancy- and IT-Services to the industry. At https://products.expleogroup.com/ one could find a bunch of products which Expleo developed over the years, among them Testona (Features, Klassifikationsbaum-Methode, Training & Tutorial, References, Download & Price), Modica (MBT Process, Modelling, Object Definition, Generation, Automation, Training & Tutorial), Messina, (Camera-Hil-System, Ancona-Hil-System, Messina RS-UI Test Automation, Modular-Hil-System), Trentino, Persim, Savona, Bergamo, Meran, Powerdiff, and also Powerdiffmerge, and of course the Aerospace Products like Crew Rest Unit, Crew Rest Couch and ALM (3D Printed) parts.

Expleo Technology Ireland Ltd

30 North Wall Quay,

Dublin D01 R8H7

Tel +353 87 2355902

Web: https://expleoacademy.com/int/