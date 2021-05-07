Smart Road Infrastructure: The Future of Digital Highways

Smart roads incorporate the Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to make driving safer and efficient. Smart roads connect physical infrastructures such as solar panels and sensors with software infrastructure such as AI, ML, and big data.

Smart road technologies are embedded in roads to enhance visibility, generate energy, communicate with autonomous and connected vehicles, monitor road conditions, and much more.

Use Cases of Smart Technologies in the Smart Road Infrastructure:

IoT Connectivity : Cities can combine roads to IoT devices and gather high traffic and weather datasets. This type of connectivity can advance traffic management, safety, and energy efficiency.

: Cities can combine roads to IoT devices and gather high traffic and weather datasets. This type of connectivity can advance traffic management, safety, and energy efficiency. Traffic Management Networks : It is used to reducing congestion and improve safety. The smart road grid uses speed cameras to offer warning signs for hazardous situations and sends automated traffic diversion indications that control traffic.

: It is used to reducing congestion and improve safety. The smart road grid uses speed cameras to offer warning signs for hazardous situations and sends automated traffic diversion indications that control traffic. Traffic Lights Optimization: It uses data from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras or smart vehicles to enhance traffic lights and update commuters on jams or bottlenecks.

Furthermost transport-related smart tech companies focused on individual vehicles, although there have been significant advances in technological solutions for smart infrastructure at scale. Worldwide experiments in Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle to Pedestrian (V2P), and Vehicle to Infrastructure (V2I) technologies will make urban transport more intelligent and advanced in the future.

READ MORE:- https://www.pukkapartners.com/insight/smart-road-infrastructure-the-future-of-digital-highways

The 5 Future Trends of Intelligent Road Infrastructure

In-Vehicle Management Systems

Cooperative – Intelligent Transportations Systems

Bluetooth Communications

Autonomous Vehicles

Working with Specialist Engineering Firms

Adopting Smart Technology to Improve Road Infrastructure

Many governments and transport authorities or organizations understand the value of smart road technologies. However, the development of smart city infrastructure at scale can be costly and complicated, primarily for emerging economies or developing countries. Therefore, the authorities can break down smart road projects into phases, starting with low-investment to medium-investment. These narrow-scale initiatives can provide a high-return initial value and further setting the stage for high-investment and large-scale efforts worldwide.

Considering the early days of motor-powered mobility, cars were available with no suitable road infrastructure. The authorities gradually recognized the opportunities through the significant road infrastructure investment to help the population reap new transport technology benefits.

Similarly, today’s governments and urban transport authorities worldwide are beginning to appreciate the importance of smart roads and investing in creating awareness about the essential mobility innovation platform. Smart roads will power empower drivers, intelligent cars, and provide governments with unprecedented visibility and control over the living fabric of motor-based traffic.

ENGAGE WITH US :- engage@pukkapartners.com