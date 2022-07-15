Stadium Seating Market Expected to Reach $1,570.7 Million by 2030

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Stadium seating Market by Seat Type, Application, Design, and Material: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global stadium seating market size was valued at $1,030.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,570.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030. The telescopic seating segment was the highest contributor to the market, in 2020, and is estimated to reach $604.7 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Europe was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $329.6 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $449.2 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 3.2%.

The growth of the stadium seating market can be attributed to the growing interest of people toward sports and games. Rise in popularity of spending the day outside of the home premise and into recreational activities or events fuels the market growth of stadium seating market. Furthermore, increase in the number of stadiums being made/established all around the world also drives the growth for stadium seating market. However, increase in threat of security act as the major restraint for the global stadium seating market growth. On the contrary, development of new seating technology is expected to make way for the growth of market in the coming years.

The stadium seating market has been segmented based on seat type, application, design, material, and region.

1 :- Based on the seat type the market is segmented into fixed seating, telescopic seating, and bleachers/grandstand.

2 :- Based on application, the market is bifurcated into indoor stadium, and outdoor stadium. Based on design, the market is segmented into foldable, and non-foldable.

3:- Based on material, the market is classified into metallic, wood and plastic. Regionally, the report has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on stadium seating market analysis by seat type, the telescopic seating segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $388.6 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $604.7 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. However, the bleachers/grandstand segment is estimated to garner the highest growth rate within the category throughout the forecast period.

Based on market forecast by application, the outdoor segment accounted for the highest share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to higher count of outdoor stadiums owing to the popularity of outdoor games. However, the indoor segment is estimated to grow at the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period.

By design, the foldable segment was the largest and the fastest growing segment in the category and is projected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to it being easier to setup and clean which is as a result boosting stadium seating market demand. Furthermore, the foldable seats also take up less space and are often far more comfortable.

By material, the plastic segment was the dominant segment in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. However, the metallic segment was the fastest growing segment with the CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period of 2021-2030.

Key players in the stadium seating market have relied on strategies such as product launch and business expansion to expand their stadium seating market share and to stay relevant in the global market.

The key players in the stadium seating industry profiled in the report are Avant, Camatic Seating, Recaro, Kotobuki Seating, SERIES Seating, Mobiliario, Figueras, Ferco Seating Systems, Daplast, and The BOX Seat.

Key Findings Of Study

On the basis of seat type, the bleachers/grandstand segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 4.9%, in revenue terms, during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the outdoor stadium segment is expected to dominate the market from 2021 to 2030.

The foldable segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

U.S. was the largest country, in terms of revenue generation for stadium seating in 2020.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030

