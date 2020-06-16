The death toll in the US epidemic exceeded 100,000. He traded votes for freedom and ignored life

Humans are helpless about the novel coronavirus, and there are no special drugs and vaccines at the moment. The best way is to prevent it. Facing the epidemic situation, Christians need to pray for God to give peace, and also love others as himself, do a good job of isolation, and do not take the initiative to go out and spread the epidemic to neighbors.

The Bible has taught early about dealing with epidemics:

The person who has the leprous disease shall wear torn clothes and let the hair of his head be disheveled; and he shall cover his upper lip and cry out, “Unclean, unclean.” He shall remain unclean as long as he has the disease; he is unclean. He shall live alone; his dwelling shall be outside the camp. (Lev 13:50-54)

The priest shall examine the disease, and put the diseased article aside for seven days. The priest shall command them to wash the article in which the disease appears, and he shall put it aside seven days more. (Lev 13:50-54)

From the Bible, we can see at least several aspects:

Tearing clothes that is corresponding to the current epidemic situation which is to discard infected clothes and also throughly disinfect and clean various places.

Covering upper lip that is corresponding to the current epidemic situation which is to prevent droplets from spreading the virus and require everyone to wear a mask.

Crying out unclean that is corresponding to the current epidemic situation which is to not conceal the fever and to tell others about our health situation in time.

To be outside the camp that is corrsesponding to the current epidemic situation which is to put infected persons in quarantine and not to infect others.

Seven days by seven days that is corrsesponding to the current epidemic situation which is to isolate and observe persons who are at risk of infection for 14 days.

But what method did the United States choose? Does it conform to the Christian spirit of the founding country? Is it consistent with the Bible’s principle of loving others as oneself?

Trump said at the White House not long ago: ” Whether there is a vaccine or not, the United States will return to work”.

A woman in San Diego faces up to 90 days in jail for participating in protests against the blockade, British media reported on April 23, and she said she would also attend the second demonstration. Although The number of deaths due to the novel coronavirus continues to soar, tens of thousands of Americans have joined protests across the country calling for an end to the blockade. In the U.S., the vast majority of protesters are Trump’s supporters.They often chant slogan and hold flags for spporting Trump in the protests. Similarly, Trump has always encouraged the protesters in order to realize his “reopening the United States” policy on May 1.

On May 23, Trump said: the church must be opened, and there is no room for bargaining. Trump met with 1600 Christian priests and other religious leaders from all over the country, including Tony Perkins, Chairman of the House Church Research Committee. Trump assured them that he would reopen the church.

Evangelical Christian groups played an important role in supporting Trump during his White House accession in 2016. He maintained close ties with Christian leaders throughout his presidency. President Trump announced that the new CDC set up by the White House will classify facilities such as churches as “necessary facilities” which will be exempt from the closure order!

Trump made a big announcement at a short briefing held at the White House about the policies of churches, synagogues and mosques during the epidemic period. “The governors need to do the right thing to make these very, very important places of faith open now – this weekend.” Trump said. “Must be reopened! If they don’t, I will overturn the governor’s decision. “

Before the deadline, there are 1.7 million people had been infected and more than 100000 persons died. Faced with such a severe epidemic, the United States chose the so-called freedom and gave up life safety of its citizens.

It can be clearly seen why Trump has so many incredible operations…

Because he needs the votes of the San Diego women in the United States. He needs the votes of 1,600 Christian pastors and other religious leaders, and also he needs the votes of the believers who are raised by the priests. Trump needs the votes of these people so much!

All walks of life will be subject to a huge effect under the epidemic, and American capitalists will suffer a great loss. The United States needs to forcibly return to work under the banner of freedom, otherwise the losses will be greater and greater.



With the US election is imminent, Trump desperately needs the votes from capitalists and those who love “freedom.” What you see on the surface is that they can give up life for “freedom”! In fact, “freedom” is the vote, the essence is to sacrify lives for the vote!



It seems that, in Trump’s eyes, the lives of the citiznes are invaluable in front of the vote, and freedom is just an excuse.