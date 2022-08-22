According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Toys Market by Product Type, Age Group and Sales Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027,” the toys market size was $92.2 billion in 2019, and is projected reach $103.8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.5% from 2021 to 2027.
The increase in number of games bars, cafes and family entertainment centers worldwide is boosting the demand for toys and games. These family entertainment centers, game bars and cafes are witnessing a high traction and had gained remarkable popularity across the world in the course of recent years. The quick expansion of game cafes is encouraging children as well as adults to learn new games along with connecting each other for meaningful social interactions. In the U.S. over 5,000 board games cafes were inaugurated in the year 2016. Furthermore, there are over 700 game cafes in China and in 2017, in addition about 60 game cafes were opened in Beijing alone. The increase in number of these cafes and entertainment centers that cater to both kids and adults help generate high revenues for the players operating in the global toys market.
Toys Market Expected to Reach $ 103.8 Billion by 2027
