Washmatic India bags Industrial Excellence Award 2020

Washmatic India won the Industrial excellence award 2020 in the products category. The award function was conducted on the 16nth of January 2020 at NSE Mumbai.

Washmatic got this award for their Flight type Dishwasher, which washes up to 8000 plates in just one hour. Washmatic isthe manufacturer of all types of ware washing machines designed to servecommercial / industrial use. In a view to offering the best efficiency to the machines, Washmatic always uses high-end design tools and skills of the team.

These Flight type machines are already being used by many well-known brands like LG, Tata memorial hospitals, Leela Ravis and many other Factory / Institutional canteens, Ashrams etc

These highly efficient dishwashers are easy to use and efficiently removesoil / grease and thereby provides you a fully hygienicend result. This machine can manage huge loads in a hectic restaurant / food courtensuring fast utensil availability and maintaining the decorum of the hospitality Industry.

Washmatic India Pvt Ltd holds the support of an efficient team to manufacture the best Dishwashers in India. These dishwashers save a lot of water, time and chemicals (up to 70%) in dishwashing and are energy efficient, serving an economical mean both at the time of purchase and through the span of usage.

Washmatic India’s machines are available at most of the cities. The efficient sales and service team of Washmatic takes care customers equipment related queries accurately and swiftly. With a high-quality infrastructure Washmatic India has become an essential part of food and hospitality service.

Contact details:

Contact: +91 8800023044

Address: Washmatic India Pvt Ltd, A2 Shopping Centre, Naraina Industrial Area phase 2, Naraina, New Delhi – 110028

Email: Sales: washmatic@washmaticindia.com , info@washmaticindia.com

Website: http://www.washmaticindia.com/