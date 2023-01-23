100 million searches on the CRUISEHOST platform

CRUISEHOST continues its international expansion

CRUISEHOST, one of the leading cruise booking platforms, is proud to announce significant growth in its customer base, with 100 million searches conducted in 2022 from 22 countries. The company continues to expand its reach, with new customers in Norway, the Baltic region, Turkey, South Korea, and the United States.

MSC CRUISES has been named the most favorite cruise company on the CRUISEHOST network, with the Costa Fascinosa being the most popular ship among customers. The Western Mediterranean remains the most sought-after cruise destination among CRUISEHOST users.

In 2022, CRUISEHOST introduced several new features to enhance the customer experience. The Pagemaker CMS offers full integration with CRUISEC, while CRUISEA now features a chat function for communication between subagencies and the head office. Additionally, CRUISE-API is now available for live cruise data as a JSON catalogue.

In the last 12 months, CRUISEHOST has also added numerous new cruise companies and APIs to its platform, further increasing the options available to customers. The company is excited to continue its growth and provide customers with the best cruise booking experience possible.

CRUISEHOST Solutions is a leading cruise booking platform established in 2002, offering the largest cruise database in the European market. It includes over 600 ocean, river, and sailing cruise ships and around 65,000 cruise offers from 50+ cruise lines worldwide, with 25 lines directly connected to CRUISEHOST via their own interface. CRUISEA is a B2B solution for traditional travel agencies, and CRUISEC is a B2C solution for online distribution, both providing comprehensive information on ships, routes, and prices. The search, comparison, packaging, and booking processes are user-friendly and constantly being improved. CRUISEHOST’s client base includes large, specialized cruise travel agencies, travel agency cooperations, individual travel agencies, and the cruise lines themselves. CRUISEHOST Solutions‘ products are available in 26 languages and used by over 5,000 travel agencies and on over 2,000 websites in more than 20 countries. The company, originally founded as CruisePool, is based in Eschborn near Frankfurt, Germany. www.cruisehost.net

