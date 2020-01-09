2019 FXPRIMUS Best Performance PAMM Account: TradeCore

Due to an overwhelming amount of requests for an innovative investing tool, FXPRIMUS has listened and is pleased to offer its PAMM Service. The PAMM service facilitates the relationship between an endless amount of world-class Skilled Masters & eager Followers.

The FXPRIMUS PAMM Service affords the opportunity for masters to showcase their performance to the tens of thousands of FXPRIMUS customers that are in need of traders to Follow. At the same time, the PAMM service allows Followers the ultimate in flexibility in terms of selecting a Master that meets their specific criteria from a performance and risk management perspective. The Follower has complete control of their deposits and withdrawals, and all fees and commissions are transparent, with no surprises or hidden fees. Furthermore, FXPRIMUS PAMM requires masters to trade their own funds, giving Followers the full confidence that the masters objectives are in line with theirs.

In short, the FXPRIMUS PAMM is fully automated for the masters & Followers. When a trade is closed, the profit or loss of the trade is distributed amongst all Followers in the PAMM based on their risk specifications. The Master receives a commission and/or performance fee based on the results of the trades.

Moreover, FXPRIMUS PAMM Service provides both the Master & Follower all the tools needed to get the most and the best from Forex trading: exclusive conditions, and reliable order execution and dedicated support.

One of the first PAMM master account TradeCore (818940) manager Mr Leong Wen Quan was highly recommend by Marshall Gittler , a high-profile Wall Street strategist, investment specialist and a renowned expert in the field of Fundamental Analysis. TradeCore PAMM focus trading on 1 pair EUR/USD, monthly gain of TradeCore was average 30% in 2019, with long and short won percentage higher than 80%.

For more information, visit https://pamm.fxprimus.com/en/Pamm/Tradecore