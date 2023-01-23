Alander Lee Pulliam Jr Announces Campaign for United States President 2024

Pulliam will run as an independent working to reform and reimagine education, tackle homelessness and bring change to our broken healthcare system

Pulliam is a Harvard-educated, American film producer, author, and serial entrepreneur whose background, multiple degrees and diversity of experiences have led him to see firsthand the promise of our great nation. Having had the experience of being homeless himself prior to building a long-standing career as an executive, Pulliam also understands the challenges faced by many in this country from a first-hand basis. His role in helping to shape the entertainment landscape via numerous successes in music and film, in addition to bringing disruption to finance and banking utilizing Fintech technology, has allowed him a unique vantage point to reflect upon and challenge long-standing yet broken systems. This background also has led him to understand that to flourish we must bring back skilled trade programs, forgive student loans, and that we must prop up small businesses by shaking up a banking system that has for too long denied opportunity. „This country has given me a chance to invest in myself and build my own version of the American dream and it pains me deeply to see trillions in funding going towards endless wars, a broken education system, and the continued presence of racism. I will help to build the country and its people into stronger versions of themselves to pull us from ruin and let all citizens realize their potential“, Stated Mr. Pulliam. „I am not running to provide empty promises, but to provide action. All actions I will take are rooted deep in my faith and strict adherence to God’s word in scripture as it is written.“

Mr. Pulliam will focus on a better education for the youth of this country, bringing benefits and aid to our veterans, and deeply reforming our justice system. His campaign motto of „Stirring it up“ and „Run for We“ represent a fresh perspective, commitment to truth in all forms, and a drive to change the face of politics by removing corruption, hate and the empty promises that have gone on for far too long. For more information on Alander Lee Pulliam Jr“s campaign for president and his campaign goals please visit www.alanderpulliam.com

Educating the community in areas of character development, lifestyle skills, financial literacy, social opportunities, all while eliminating homelessness with every tool and resource that we have. Thriving to make a change in many communities across the country. Starting with the root of the problem and creating a better world by actually eradicating the problem in totality. We believe that helping those that want to be helped is essential, giving everyone the opportunity to earn, grow and develop. Providing employment to those who apart of the organization. Giving our Veterans freedom to recover and reap the benefits that they deserve when it comes to housing and benefits after serving this country.

Contact

Coaction Group

DaJohn Garrett

Lankershim Blvd 5161

91601 North Hollywood

Phone: 7472408083

E-Mail: support@coactiongroup.org

Url: http://coactiongroup.org

Bildquelle: Vibez Entertainment