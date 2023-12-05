Asahi Kasei launching demonstration trial on rental service for chlor-alkali electrolysis cells in Europe

Contributing to the circular economy and reduction of customer burden

Düsseldorf and Tokyo – December 5, 2023 – Japanese technology company Asahi Kasei is launching a demonstration trial of a rental service for chlor-alkali electrolysis cells in Europe with Nobian GmbH and LOGISTEED Europe B.V. Headquartered in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, Nobian is one of Europe’s leading chlor-alkali1 companies. Headquartered in Gelderland, the Netherlands, LOGISTEED Europe is a leading logistics company with more than 10 sites in 6 countries in Europe.

For over 45 years since commercializing its membrane process for chlor-alkali electrolysis in 1975, Asahi Kasei has earned a strong reputation among customers for offering superior operating performance and reliability as a supplier of all technological elements of the process, including ion-exchange membranes, electrolysis cells, electrodes, and plant operation expertise. Global demand for chlor-alkali in 2022 was approximately 100 million tons2, and Asahi Kasei“s chlor-alkali process has been adopted at more than 150 plants in 30 countries as of November 2023, with a total capacity of over 30 million tons per year converted to 100% caustic soda, making Asahi Kasei a leading global process supplier.

The membrane process for chlor-alkali electrolysis produces chlorine, hydrogen, and caustic soda by electrolyzing brine using ion-exchange membranes. It eliminates the need to use environmentally hazardous mercury or asbestos as process materials and enables greater energy efficiency. The combination of low-voltage membranes and electrolyzers developed with advanced Asahi Kasei technology reduces CO2 emissions by lowering power consumption in the electrolysis process.

When performing maintenance on electrolysis cells, customers of Asahi Kasei“s process need to remove the cells to a maintenance site for a considerable period of time, during which production is suspended. This is often followed by high-load operation to make up for the lost production once maintenance is completed, resulting in higher electricity costs. Customers can, by renting replacement electrolysis cells from Asahi Kasei when repairing their own equipment, maintain production capacity or benefit from maximal flexibility by using state of art high performing electrodes enabling lower electricity costs. The replacement cells are maintained at Asahi Kasei“s certified repair sites after each use, and then reused among multiple customers in Europe. Furthermore, as customers would not need to own and maintain spare cells that are effectively idle assets at most times, the total amount of precious metals used in Europe can be reduced.

Having partnered with Asahi Kasei for more than 40 years, Nobian is at the forefront of chlor-alkali electrolysis with consideration for the environment, while LOGISTEED Europe has a track record in Europe of more than 30 years. In the rental service demonstration trial, Asahi Kasei and Nobian will identify operational issues and optimize the content of the service. LOGISTEED Europe will provide storage sites for the electrolysis cells and advance the establishment of reverse logistics between customers and the storage sites. Commercialization of the rental service is targeted in 2025. Moving forward, Asahi Kasei plans to expand the rental service to Asia and North America and enhance services by integrating the system development capabilities of Recherche 2000 Inc. acquired in February 2020, in order to expand efforts on the circular economy of precious metals and other metals from reducing and reusing to recycling electrolysis cells and electrodes.

1 A process of electrolyzing sodium chloride solutions to produce chlorine and caustic soda, both of which are used for various end applications, including organic and inorganic materials, pharmaceuticals, soaps, and detergents.

2 2024 World Analysis – Chlor-Alkali – Appendix (August 4, 2023)

About Nobian

Nobian is a European market leader in the production of salt, essential chemicals, and energy for industry, varying from construction and cleaning to pharmaceuticals and water treatment. The company excels in the safe and reliable provision of high-purity salt, chlor-alkali, chloromethane, and hydrogen, thanks to its integrated value chain with modern production locations in the Netherlands, Germany, and Denmark. Nobian has a strong history in salt production which goes back more than 100 years to 1918, and it has deep experience in underground energy storage. The company’s 1,600 employees are dedicated to becoming safer, more efficient, and more sustainable. This is how Nobian ensures that today“s essential products keep improving people’s lives in the future through chemistry on which society can rely. www.nobian.com

About LOGISTEED Europe

LOGISTEED Europe B.V. launched its European logistics activities in 1989, opening its first facility in Germany. The company has grown continually since then. Its wide variety of services include warehousing, transportation, customs clearance, logistics consulting, freight forwarding, etc. The headquarter of the company is located in the Netherland with easy access to Rotterdam and Schiphol, which are the hubs of transportation in Europe. As a group company of LOGISTEED Group, the company provides customers with logistics services globally. https://www.eu.logisteed.com/

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its founding in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber businesses, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 48,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to a sustainable society by providing solutions to the world’s challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care. Its Material sector, comprised of Environmental Solutions, Mobility & Industrial, and Life Innovation, includes a wide array of products from battery separators and biodegradable textiles to engineering plastics and sound solutions. For more information, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/

Asahi Kasei is also dedicated to sustainability initiatives and is contributing to reaching a carbon-neutral society by 2050. To learn more, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/

North America Contact:

Asahi Kasei America Inc.

Christian Okeefe

christian.okeefe@ak-america@com

Europe Contact:

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

Sebastian Schmidt

sebastian.schmidt@asahi-kasei.eu

About the Asahi Kasei Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation is a globally active diversified technology company with operations in the Material, Homes, and Health Care business sectors. The Material sector encompasses fibers & textiles, petrochemicals, performance polymers, performance materials, consumables, battery separators, and electronic devices. The Homes sector provides housing and construction materials to the Japanese market. The Health Care sector includes pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and acute critical care devices and systems. With more than 46,000 employees around the world, the Asahi Kasei Group serves customers in more than 100 countries and achieved sales of 20 billion euros (2.726 billion yen) in the fiscal year 2022 (April 1, 2022 – March 31, 2023).

Asahi Kasei is „Creating for Tomorrow“ with all operations sharing a common mission of contributing to life and living for people around the world. For more information, visit

www.asahi-kasei.eu, www.asahi-kasei.com and https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/

Company-Contact

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

Sebastian Schmidt

Fringsstraße 17

40221 Düsseldorf

Phone: +49 (0)211 3399-2058

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.asahi-kasei.eu/

Press

financial relations GmbH

Henning Küll

Louisenstraße 97

61348 Bad Homburg

Phone: +49 (0) 6172 27159 12

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.financial-relations.de

Bildquelle: Asahi Kasei