Demonstration trial on CO2 separation/recovery utilizing zeolite

Asahi Kasei to construct biogas purification system at sewage treatment plant in Kurashiki, Okayama, Japan – demonstration trial on CO2 separation/recovery utilizing zeolite

Düsseldorf, Germany, September 15, 2022 – Asahi Kasei and Kurashiki City today concluded an agreement to hold a trial to evaluate and demonstrate the performance of a biogas purification system (the System) at a sewage treatment plant in the city. Earlier in the day, the Mizushima Works of Asahi Kasei“s Production Center and Kurashiki City concluded a comprehensive partnership agreement for the realization of carbon neutrality in society. Advancing the demonstration trial for decarbonization is one of the provisions of the partnership.

The System refines high-purity methane gas (biomethane) by removing CO2 from biogas utilizing Asahi Kasei“s newly developed adsorbent, K-GIS zeolite, which selectively adsorbs CO2. Unlike conventional adsorbents which adsorb methane together with CO2, K-GIS zeolite adsorbs almost no methane. This enables the System to efficiently separate and recover high-purity methane while recovering high-purity CO2.

Biogas from sewage sludge, garbage, etc., consists of approximately 60% methane and 40% CO2. While the use of biogas as a carbon-neutral fuel is rapidly expanding, it is also a source of biomethane as a substitute for natural gas in Europe and the U.S.

In Kurashiki City, electricity is generated using biogas derived from sewage sludge at the Kojima Sewage Treatment Plant. The System will use a portion of this biogas for the demonstration trial. If biomethane production using the System is combined with carbon capture and utilization or storage (CCUS), the cycle would be carbon negative. In the demonstration trial, the separated gases are recombined to biogas as fuel for generating electricity.

Schedule:

Fabrication of equipment in November 2022

Start of installation in May 2023

Start of operation at the end of 2023

Location:

Kojima Sewage Treatment Plant, Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, Japan

Roles of participants:

– Asahi Kasei will design, install, and operate the System, and evaluate and demonstrate its performance

– Kurashiki City will provide biogas generated from sewage sludge and the site for the demonstration trial

Commercialization of the System is expected around 2025 or 2026 following additional trials in countries or regions where biogas purification is performed. The technology will also be applied to CO2 separation and recovery from gases other than biogas. The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. It is expected that commercialization of the CO2 adsorbent and the biogas purification system based on original technology will help society to effectively utilize clean environmental energy.

About the Asahi Kasei Corporation

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber businesses, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 46,000 employees around the world, the company contributes to a sustainable society by providing solutions to the world’s challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care. Its Materials sector, comprised of Environmental Solutions, Mobility & Industrial, and Life Innovation, includes a wide array of products from battery separators and biodegradable textiles to engineering plastics and sound solutions. For more information, visit www.asahi-kasei.com

Asahi Kasei is also dedicated to sustainability initiatives and is contributing to reaching a carbon neutral society by 2050. To learn more, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/

Europe Media Inquiries

ATTN: Sebastian Schmidt

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

AKEU-Info@asahi-kasei.eu

http://www.asahi-kasei.eu

Zur Asahi Kasei Corporation

Die Asahi Kasei Corporation ist ein weltweit tätiger Technologiekonzern mit den drei Geschäftsbereichen Material, Homes und Health Care. Der Geschäftsbereich Material umfasst Fasern & Textilien, Petrochemikalien, Hochleistungspolymere, Hochleistungswerkstoffe, Verbrauchsgüter, Batterieseparatoren und Elektronikgeräte. Der Geschäftsbereich Homes bietet auf dem japanischen Markt Baustoffe bis hin zu fertigen Häusern an. Zum Bereich Health Care gehören Pharmazeutika, Medizintechnik sowie Geräte und Systeme für die Akut- und Intensivmedizin. Mit mehr als 46.000 Mitarbeitern weltweit bedient die Asahi Kasei Gruppe Kunden in mehr als 100 Ländern und erzielte im Geschäftsjahr 2021 (1. April 2021 – 31. März 2022) einen Umsatz von 18,9 Milliarden Euro (2.461 Milliarden Yen).

„Creating for Tomorrow“. Mit diesem Slogan verweist die Asahi Kasei Gruppe auf die gemeinsame Mission all ihrer Unternehmen, mit nachhaltigen Produkten und Technologien Menschen in aller Welt zu einem besseren Leben und Wohnen zu verhelfen.

Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter:

www.asahi-kasei.com, www.asahi-kasei.eu und https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/

Company-Contact

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

Sebastian Schmidt

Fringsstrasse 17

40221 Düsseldorf

Phone: +49 (0)211 3399-2058

E-Mail: Sebastian.Schmidt@asahi-kasei.eu

Url: https://www.asahi-kasei.eu/

Press

financial relations GmbH

Henning Küll

Louisenstraße 97

61348 Bad Homburg

Phone: +49 (0) 6172 27159 12

E-Mail: h.kuell@financial-relations.de

Url: http://www.financial-relations.de

Bildquelle: Asahi Kasei