Best Digital Marketing Agencies In The US – 2020 Rankings

I remember when I used to go to business events and people would ask me what company I was from. I would say, “On The Maps.”

“Who?” they said.

“ON THE MAPS…. Digital Marketing Company” I would say, slightly louder than before, and pretend not to notice the blank look that came across their face.

Inspiring Brands To Be Great

It didn’t matter to me if they didn’t know who I was or what I could do or what kind of company I was trying to build, (I mean, it did a little) but I would quickly brush it off because I knew, that I knew!

I already knew that I was going to be one of the best in my industry! I knew I was putting in the work, grinding it out, and forever learning and striving to grow and keep growing.

I had no help, no staff, no financial resources, absolutely nothing in the form of support when I first started. All I had was a little girl and a big dream and that was it!

12 years later, I am running a global business with clients and teams all over the world. When I go to business events and tell people that I’m with On The Maps, they smile and nod furiously because they know who we are; or they’ve at least heard of us; from somewhere…haha! I’ll take it!

I am in love with what I do. You can see it in my eyes when I give a presentation, hear it in my voice when I talk about it. I live, breathe, and bleed to inspire brands to greatness!

Giving Back To The Community

We regularly give back to our community with our time and financial donations. We actively support entrepreneurs and women, helping them build a successful foundation in an environment that inspires growth. We are pioneering initiatives for kids, teens and young adults to gain skills and experience that will allow them to thrive in a technological world.

We have won many awards as the best in our industry, locally.

This week, I found out that we were ranked in the top 25 best digital marketing agencies in the US. (jaw drop) IN THE ENTIRE US OF AMERICA!!! All 50 states, probably thousands even tens of thousands of agencies, and On The Maps Digital Marketing agency ranked as one of the best in the whole country!!! I am feeling incredibly proud and grateful for this amazing honor and recognition!

I can’t tell y’all how many times I almost quit. How many times I almost completely gave up and went back to a 9-5 because being an entrepreneur was just too much work for me to handle on my own. I can’t tell you how many times I cried myself to sleep at night feeling like I was wasting all of my effort and energy and sacrificing making the big bucks with my fancy MBA degree, for a business that I couldn’t see getting off the ground. But I didn’t give up. I dodged the obstacles and learned how to get around them. I learned to keep growing and to stay humble along the way. Everyday, there are new challenges and what seem like insurmountable odds to get past in order achieve my biggest goals but I try to remember its about the journey and not the destination.

Day in and Day out goes something

like this…

“What are we going to do today Brain?”

“The same thing we do every day Pinky; prepare to take over the world!”

And that’s what we do, every single day!

Team Acknowledgements

Thank you, Tiffany, Amanda, Pooja, Julie, Rahul, Amit, Mandar, Alexa, Neil, and Zafar. My leaders! Your support, talent, kindness, patience, and ability to run your teams is above and beyond. I couldn’t do it without you!

Find the full list of the top-ranked US digital marketing agencies here. Each agency has been carefully reviewed by experts and ranked based on the quality of the portfolio, client testimonials, cost-effectiveness, and other criteria.

Thank you to all for your support. ❤️

We are a full-service Digital Marketing Company helping businesses reach their goals with essential digital marketing tools.

Build a better and stronger online presence with a website built for conversion, search engine optimization, paid advertising, social media, and software and services that will make it easier for customers to find and trust your business online while saving you precious resources like time and money.

