Bild & Co Announces Seven Game Changing Strategies for Seniors Housing Industry Investors and Operators and Investors Facing Poor Asset Performance and Disruptive Innovation

January 11, 2020, Palm Harbor, FL – Traci Bild, CEO of Bild & Co, the leading Revenue Growth Expert in the Seniors Housing Industry for 20 years along with COO Jennifer Saxman, is offering a comprehensive plan for Executive Directors and Asset Managers to join forces to deliver both operational and financial ‚game changing‘ performances; creating a win-win for all.

Many Owners, Operators and VP’s are tasked with growing occupancy and meeting customer demands in a highly competitive market; however, while they are at the helm driving innovation and strategy, Executive Directors and mid-level managers fail to execute on both levels – Mission and Margin. The lack of ownership on the manager level is creating a real disconnect and, more importantly, leaves the community scrambling to meet owner, operator and investor expectations. The underlying cause of failure is a direct result that these mangers are expected to perform without proper strategy, systems or training.

According to Traci Bild, CEO of Bild & Co, “Executive Directors are the single most valuable asset to your senior living operation, yet the role of ED today is very different than it was yesterday. With operators focused on hiring, care, regulations and litigation; and investors focused on sales, marketing and delivering returns to investors; there is a COMPLETE DISCONNECT and THAT effects results!”

This 75-min live Webinar of their new #RETHINKMissionMargin Series, will educate ED’s and mid-level managers on the business of Seniors Housing and bring alignment to today’s investor and operations performance expectations for independent living, assisted living and memory care communities. With over two decades of experience, Bild is able to teach strategies on how to meet the expectations of asset managers visiting the community on behalf of investor groups to achieve more predictable success.

Mastering These 7 Strategies is A Game Changer for EDs in Seniors Housing

A crash course on the business of seniors housing & the top strategies to accelerate operational and financial performance in 1Q2020

Date/Time: Thursday, January 14th, 2020 at 1pm EST.

Location: Zoom Webinar with Eventbrite Registration

“If you want to improve underperforming assets or if you want your managers to take ownership in getting results for your community, I challenge Owners, Operators and Investors to enroll your ED and Managing staff to attend this event that has proven to drastically improve performance. I’m so convinced this is critical to learn, I am offering a group discount if you have multiple staff you want to attend, just reach out to revenue@bildandco.com”~ Traci Bild.

Bild & Co, Traci Bild, CEO is the go-to thought leader in seniors housing and senior living communities with operators and investors. Clients rely on her Company’s expertise to identify those barriers impeding financial and operational performance. She has pioneered sales and marketing systems as well as the infrastructure needed to support growth and sustainability in a fast-growing competitive market space. Her insights and strategies have led over 80 of the top 100 operators across the nation how to increase occupancy and efficiencies and improve occupancy sales in the senior living industry. She is a world-renowned thought leader and author of Zero Lost Revenue Days.

CONTACT: Traci Bild, Bild & Co

revenue@bildandco.com