BlueBox Systems launches „Tradelane Intelligence“

Data analytics for optimized freight decisions

Bonn, 12 March 2026 – BlueBox Systems, a leading provider of airfreight visibility solutions, is expanding its service portfolio with Tradelane Intelligence, a data analytics platform designed to support well-informed freight decisions. The platform provides advanced reporting capabilities that enable data-driven operational and strategic decision-making across the supply chain.

Tradelane Intelligence is built on high-quality airfreight data validated through a proprietary AI-based algorithm that consolidates and verifies multiple data sources. These insights are complemented by premium ocean freight data provided by partner Vizion. „With Tradelane Intelligence, we are creating a new level of transparency,“ says Martin Schulze, CEO of BlueBox Systems. „Our customers gain access to a tool that goes beyond pure tracking and enables informed decision-making based on reliable real-time data and the specific trade lanes relevant to their business.“

The platform offers a broad and deep data foundation with a high degree of flexibility. Shippers and logistics providers can compare air and ocean freight carriers based on transit times, punctuality, data compliance, timeliness of status updates, and CO emissions, both from the perspective of individual carriers and specific trade lanes. The Eco-Routing module forecasts CO emissions per route and carrier, supporting companies in implementing CO reduction strategies in line with their Scope 3 targets.

The Demurrage and Detention reporting functionality enables users to identify high-risk carriers, ports, and operational processes. It can be enhanced with user-provided data on actual D&D rules and penalty fees for specific ports or carriers. D&D exception alerts help prevent additional costs at an early stage.

The Document Transfer reporting function supports companies in verifying whether all documents required for cargo release are available in time. Exceptions are flagged even before the shipment arrives.

With Tradelane Intelligence, BlueBox Systems strengthens its position as a provider of intelligent data solutions for the logistics industry. „We see Tradelane Intelligence as the next step toward a data-driven supply chain,“ Schulze adds. „Our partners benefit from a comprehensive real-time view of their transport processes, enabling them to identify performance potential and strengthen their competitiveness.“

Founded in Bonn in 2020, BlueBox Systems is a subsidiary of BusinessCode, a boutique logistics software company serving the needs of leading German multinationals for over 25 years. BlueBox Systems is the only visibility company focused principally on airfreight tracking and committed to constantly improving airfreight tracking data quality via an AI based algorithmic approach to multiple data sources. Multimodal tracking is enriched by their data partnership with leading US oceanfreight visibility provider, Vizion. Granular CO2 emissions tracking and reporting complements both modes. Bluebox“ premium data quality and cutting-edge tracking technology empowers shippers, logistics companies and supply chain platforms to harness the power of real-time data to improve productivity, enhance revenues, optimise logistics processes and gain competitive advantage.

