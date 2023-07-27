Bringing the in-vehicle sound experience to the next level

Asahi Kasei Microdevices launches sales of AK7709VQ multicore DSP for automotive applications

Düsseldorf & Novi & Tokyo, 27 July 2023 – Asahi Kasei Microdevices (AKM) has launched the AK7709VQ, a new multicore digital signal processor (DSP) conceived for next-generation in-vehicle sound design. This powerful DSP enables the real-time large-scale computational processing required to provide an immersive sound experience for passengers.

With the advent of self-driving cars, there will be less need for passengers to focus on the traffic, allowing more time to be spent on work, entertainment, or relaxation. As passengers“ expectations for the automotive environment evolve, the ability to create a customized, quiet setting with an accompanying premium listening experience will become a key differentiator for the in-cabin user experience. As a total solution provider for the in-vehicle sound environment, AKM has provided premium sound technology used in cars around the world for more than 20 years. Bringing its expertise in the field of active premium sound to the next level, the company“s launch of the new AK7709VQ DSP further boosts the potential for a natural and immersive in-vehicle sound experience.

With a processing capability of 7,000 MIPS (Millions of Instructions per Second) and 2.75 MB of integrated memory, the AK7709VQ performs real-time high-resolution audio processing for multi-channel speaker arrays, enabling a quiet cabin with immersive, incredibly detailed music playback. Additionally, the two integrated HiFi 4 DSP cores support various third-party software. The AK7709Q“s unique feature set, which features high sample rate multi-microphone voice processing, also allows for hands-free and in-car communication. The built-in audio hub function, which includes 20 channels of asynchronous hardware sample rate conversion (ASRC), supports flexible digital input/output to and from many digital sources and endpoints.

Listening experience provided in AKM Garage Labs

In addition, AKM has applied its acclaimed audio PCB (Printed Circuit Board) design expertise to develop a sound design demo board combining the new DSP with the AK4499EXEQ, AKM“s flagship digital audio converter (DAC). This system demonstrates immersive in-vehicle sound and can be experienced by customers in demo cars at the company“s Garage Labs in Tokyo, Shanghai, and Shenzhen. Additional Garage Labs will make this experience available in North America and Europe in the fourth quarter of 2023.

More information on the product: https://www.akm.com/us/en/about-us/news/2023/20230720-ak7709

About Asahi Kasei Microdevices (AKM)

AKM, a Japan-based company, operates an electronic components business as a member of the Asahi Kasei Group’s Materials sector. AKM provides customers with unique products by combining the compound semiconductor technology used in magnetic sensors with the ASIC/analog circuit technology used in silicon semiconductors. AKM“s unique products and solutions are featured across a wide range of markets, including mobile communication devices and consumer products, as well as automotive electronics devices, household equipment, and industrial equipment. Additional information is available on http://www.akm.com

About the Asahi Kasei Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation is a globally active diversified technology company with operations in the Material, Homes, and Health Care business sectors. The Material sector encompasses fibers & textiles, petrochemicals, performance polymers, performance materials, consumables, battery separators, and electronic devices. The Homes sector provides housing and construction materials to the Japanese market. The Health Care sector includes pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and acute critical care devices and systems. With more than 46,000 employees around the world, the Asahi Kasei Group serves customers in more than 100 countries and achieved sales of 20 billion euros (2.726 billion yen) in the fiscal year 2022 (April 1, 2022 – March 31, 2023).

Asahi Kasei is „Creating for Tomorrow“ with all operations sharing a common mission of contributing to life and living for people around the world. For more information, visit

www.asahi-kasei.eu, www.asahi-kasei.com and https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/

Bildquelle: Asahi Kasei