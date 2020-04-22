Brothers Shield Releases “Sneeze Guard” to Help with the Spread of COVID-19

Englewood, NJ, April 20, 2020: Brothers Shield, a Tri State Area product design and logistics company working to create innovations and solutions in the age of coronavirus, this week announced their product, the Sneeze Guard, is officially available for purchase.

Working hard to design a protective sneeze guard made with a Plexiglas shield that guards for coverage from airborne contaminants, the Sneeze Guard is a hand-crafted product that provides barrier protection against bacteria and germs exposed from coughs, sneezes, and other fluid expectoration.

“From food counter workers and those in grocery stores, to those are drive-thrus and other essential businesses, they need some kind of protective barrier that can keep them safe as they interact with people today,” said Mike Zelen, Founder and Owner of Brothers Shield. “We wanted to do our part to make a difference during COVID-19 right now, which is why we designed an effective guard that can slow the spread of this virus.”

The Sneeze Guard is also made with premium, solid wood, including a custom fit generous 0.75” x 1.5”. Designed to be long-lasting, the frame provides extra strength and protection for users.

The Plexiglass used in the making of the product is 0.125” in thickness, leveraging a transparent, acrylic glass that also protects against dust and moisture. The acrylic resin enhances the shield’s transparency and resistance to shattering, impacts, and non-abrasive cleaners.

“These shields can be used at offices, in restaurants, at takeout windows, in retail stores, and more,” said Zelen. “As our country works to open industries back up while the virus is at large, there needs to be way for everyone to reduce their exposure to coughing, sneezing, and spraying droplets from mouths and noses.”

Brothers Shield is open to all custom orders. With a facility located in New Jersey, the company is able to provide quick turnaround to US customers, as well as those that need it most in the Tri State Area.

The Sneeze Guard is a proudly USA-made product. For those in need of additional germ barriers at their operations, or those interested in custom orders, please visit: https://www.brothersshield.com.

About Brothers Shield

Brothers Shield is a New Jersey-based product design company that distributes the Sneeze Guard, an effective Plexiglass germ protective solution for individuals in the age of coronavirus. Proudly made in the USA, Brothers Shield accepts all custom orders from companies looking to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Contact: Mike Zelen

Brothers Shield

mike@setupnyc.com

718-759-7824

500 Nordhoff Place

Englewood NJ, 07631